TasteAtlas, the online food guide, celebrates the best types of fried chicken around the world.

Its list of top 47 features India's much-loved Southy special -- Chicken 65.

Photograph: Kind courtesy happy o'ne/Wikimedia Commons

1. Chikin, Korea

Known locally as chikin, chicken portions are coated in batter and deep-fried until crisp.

The dish traces its origins in South Korea to the 1950s, when American troops brought the fried chicken tradition to the country during the Korean War.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ocdp/Wikimedia Commons

2. Karaage, Japan

Karaage, sometimes referred to as dry-frying, is a Japanese style of preparing food that involves dusting ingredients with a thin layer of arrowroot powder before immersing in hot oil. Chicken is cooked that way in Japan too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy D.W. Fisher-Freberg/Wikimedia Commons

3. Ayam Goreng, Indonesia

In this traditional preparation, chicken, particularly thighs and legs with the bone intact, are seasoned with aromatic ingredients, gently simmered and subsequently popped into hot oil until it gains a golden-brown exterior.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bev Sykes/Wikimedia Commons

4. Kotleta po Kyivsky or Chicken Kyiv, Ukraine

The popular Ukrainian style of chicken is prepared by wrapping cold, herb-infused butter inside a flattened, boneless poultry fillet, coating it in breadcrumbs and frying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike DelGaudio/Wikimedia Commons

5. Fried Chicken, United States Of America

A much-loved staple of Southern cooking, fried chicken inspires much friendly debate, with folks passionately backing everything from their mum's unique recipe to a favourite restaurant from years gone by.

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6. Zhaziji, China

A classic of Cantonese cooking, for this dish the poultry is gently cooked over steam with fragrant seasonings, including cinnamon, Sichuan pepper, ginger, star anise and nutmeg.

After a round of drying out, it is fried using a special technique that gives the coating its signature crunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy 總統府/Wikimedia Commons

7. Popcorn Chicken, Taiwan

The Taiwanese snack uses boneless chicken pieces marinated with soy, garlic, ginger and spices, coated in starch and fried till crunchy.

Some versions also use seaweed, mustard or allspice for extra flavour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shafana jasmine/Wikimedia Commons

8. Chicken 65, India

Originating in Chennai, Chicken 65 is a popular Indian appetiser -- chicken is marinated with ginger, lemon, red chillies, pungent spices and deep-fried.