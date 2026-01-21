Chettinad Recipes: Kozhi Thirakkal, Kavuni Arisi Sweet

Born from the kitchens of the Nattukottai Chettiars, the Chettinad style of cooking, as it is called, is prepared with roasted and freshly-ground, usually stone-pounded, spices boasting bold, aromatic flavours which are well-balanced.

Black pepper plays an important role.

Star anise, cinnamon, cloves and others -- the result of Chettiars having been traders and travellers -- joined the local repertoire of spices of cardamom, black pepper, turmeric, chillies, ginger, cumin seeds.

Vegetarian dishes form the core of Chettinad cuisine, as Chettiars were originally vegetarians from the ancient port town of Kaveripoompattinam. Contrary to popular belief, non-vegetarian dishes are not eaten on a daily basis in most homes.

Traditionally served on a banana leaf, a Chettinad feast unfolds through an odd-numbered spread, five, seven or 11 dishes, celebrating ritual.

Adrika Anand sources from Saiju Thomas the famous Chettinad-style chicken preparation, rich with freshly-roasted spices and slow-simmered depth -- Chettinad Kozhi Thirakkal. Thomas is the corporate general manager, culinary, at Visalam, a CGH Earth hotel in Chettinad.

She presents a recipe of Kavuni Arisi Sweet, a Chettinad black rice dessert from Chef Mahendran Gunasekaran, who has launched House of Chettinad in Leander, Texas.

Says Gunasekaran about the sweet: "It's a rare heirloom recipe from Chettinad, traditionally served at weddings and celebratory feasts. Kavuni arisi is an ancient variety of black rice native to Tamil Nadu, prized for its nutty aroma, deep colour and natural sweetness. In Chettinad homes, this dessert is prepared patiently, allowing the rice to bloom fully and release its rich, earthy flavour."

Photograph: Saiju Thomas for Rediff

Chettinad Kozhi Thirakkal

Recipe by Saiju Thomas

Serves: 3-4



Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cut into curry pieces

100 gm sambar onions or cheriya ulli or shallots, crushed

200 gm onions, sliced

150 gm tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp ginger, crushed

1½ tbsp garlic, crushed

3 green chillies, cut lengthwise or chopped

5 gm dry red chillies

½ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

1½ tbsp red chilly powder

1½ tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

5 gm mixed whole spices, like green elaichi or cardamom, laung or cloves, black peppercorns, tej patta or bay leaf

1 pinch kalpasi or pathar/dagad phool or black stone flower

4-5 curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

200 ml water

150 ml gingelly or sesame oil

For the coconut paste:

150 gm fresh coconut

1 tsp sonf or fennel seeds

1 small stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tbsp khuskhus or poppy seeds

Pinch kalpasi

Method

In a mixer, grind all the coconut paste ingredients till it's a smooth masala paste.

Keep aside. Warm a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat and add half the gingelly oil.

Add the whole spices, kalpasi, dry red chillies.

Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

Add the crushed shallots, sliced onions, green chillies, tomatoes.

Sauté until well browned.

Add the ginger, half of the garlic, sautéing until the raw aroma disappears.

Add the salt, chicken, and sauté for a few minutes until the chicken is well coated with the masala.

Add the red chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder.

Sauté for 2–3 minutes more.

Pour in the water, cover and cook for 7-10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Add in the coconut paste, reduce the heat, and cook slowly until the gravy thickens.

Ensure the gravy is thick and well-coated with oil before taking off heat.

Photograph: Chef Mahendran Gunasekaran for Rediff

Kavuni Arisi Sweet or Chettinad Black Rice Dessert

Recipe by Chef Mahendran Gunasekaran

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup kavuni arisi or black rice, available for purchase online

Water

1½ cups full-fat milk

½ cup or 1 cup jaggery, powdered

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

2 tbsp ghee

10-12 cashews, broken

1 tbsp raisins

¼ cup thick coconut milk, optional but traditional

Pinch edible camphor, optional, for ceremonial use

