Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max combines a large AMOLED display, a high-capacity silicon-carbon battery and powerful charging features.

With a 50 MP camera setup, Dolby Atmos audio and a slim profile, the smartphone is designed to appeal to users seeking an all-round multimedia experience.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be available in India from September 23 through Amazon. It will come in three colour choices: Matcha Green, Secret Sunrise and Stealth Black.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max specs: 10,000 mAh battery, 100 W charging, AMOLED display, 50 MP camera and more at Rs 49,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Price: Rs 49,999

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max carries a starting price of Rs 49,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

Display: 6.83-inch Screen

The handset features a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its screen also carries TUV Rheinland's Triple Eye Protection certification.

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5

It is powered by Qualcomm's 4 nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 platform, featuring an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.6 GHz.

Camera: 32 MP Selfie

This model features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, along with a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Audio: Dual Speakers

The phone comes equipped with dual speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Its 400 per cent volume boost promises a louder listening experience.

Design: 8.57 mm Thickness

The handset measures 163.44 mm in height and 78.27 mm across. Its thickness varies from 8.57 mm on the white model to 8.65 mm on other colour options, while the phone weighs 229 gm.

Battery: 100W HyperCharge

The device owns a 10,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, supported by 100W HyperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging.