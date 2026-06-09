Check AIS Before Filing Tax Returns

'AIS helps taxpayers check whether all income streams and reportable transactions -- such as interest from old bank accounts, small dividend receipts or transactions across multiple brokers -- have been properly disclosed.'

'Mismatches between these transactions and declared income may trigger automated notices or scrutiny.'

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes recently asked banks, mutual funds and other reporting entities to ensure accurate reporting of high-value financial transactions in their Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) filings for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

Data in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) may contain duplicate or incorrect entries and should be reconciled with other financial statements before returns are filed.

Key Points CBDT has directed reporting entities to ensure accurate reporting of high-value financial transactions in SFT filings.

AIS consolidates income, taxes, investments and major financial transactions reported against a taxpayer's PAN.

Taxpayers should reconcile AIS entries with financial records before filing income tax returns to avoid errors.

Duplicate entries, incorrect classifications and PAN tagging issues may result in inaccurate tax reporting.

Mismatches between AIS and tax returns can trigger notices, scrutiny, penalties, interest liabilities or refund delays.

What AIS contains

The AIS, available on the income tax portal, captures a taxpayer's income, taxes paid, investments, and high-value financial transactions carried out during the financial year.

"It is populated using data reported by banks, mutual funds, stock brokers, companies, employers and other reporting entities, largely through SFTs filed for transactions crossing prescribed thresholds," says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors.

"These may include large cash deposits, interest payments, high-value investments, mutual fund redemptions and securities transactions, all of which are consolidated against the taxpayer's permanent account number (PAN)," Panjiar added.

How AIS helps in filing returns

Taxpayers should review AIS before filing their income-tax returns (ITRs).

"AIS helps taxpayers check whether all income streams and reportable transactions -- such as interest from old bank accounts, small dividend receipts or transactions across multiple brokers -- have been properly disclosed," says Panjiar.

It is particularly useful for individuals with multiple bank accounts, investment platforms, and financial products.

AIS also captures foreign remittances, overseas spending, dividend income, securities trades, mutual fund transactions, large cash deposits, credit card payments and property deals reported through SFT filings.

The income declared in the tax return should match the size of these transactions.

"Mismatches between these transactions and declared income may trigger automated notices or scrutiny," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

Do not copy AIS figures blindly

AIS may have duplication, incorrect classification, or incorrect PAN tagging.

It may reflect the gross transaction value, such as the full sale value of securities or mutual funds, instead of the taxable capital gains.

"Blindly copying AIS figures into the ITR may lead to inaccurate reporting or excess tax payment," says Panjiar.

Ensure that AIS is updated.

"Transactions and income for the January-March quarter should have been captured, since omissions in the final quarter have previously led to automated notices," says Agarwala.

Verify before filing

Cross-verify entries in AIS with supporting documents such as salary slips, Form 16/16A, Form 26AS, bank interest certificates, capital gains statements from brokers, mutual fund reports, and property documents before filing returns.

Also reconcile tax payments, TDS, tax collected at source (TCS) credits and refund details.

"Verify dividend income, foreign remittances, property transactions and so on," says Agarwala.

Mismatches can lead to notices

Mismatches between AIS and actual records can lead to intimations, defective return notices, scrutiny assessments, or reassessments.

"Failure to explain discrepancies may result in penalties, interest liabilities, or refund delays," says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

How to respond to a tax notice

First, identify the type of notice you have received -- whether it relates to return processing, defective filing, information requests, scrutiny assessment or reassessment.

"Review the notice, cross-check it with your records, and respond within the prescribed timeline through the income-tax portal," says Singhania.

If you find an incorrect or duplicate entry in AIS, submit feedback on the income-tax portal to create a record of having flagged the discrepancy.

For scrutiny or reassessment notices, seek professional assistance.

Key kinds of tax notices

Section 143(1): Intimation after processing of ITR

Section 139(9): Defective return notice

Section 142(1): Inquiry or request for information/documents

Section 143(2): Scrutiny assessment notice

Section 148: Income escaping assessment notice

Source: Areete Consultants

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff