Cheating Wife: 'Want To Continue Affair'

You wanting to living your life to the fullest should not harm or hurt others, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, a dating Website, while counselling a married woman who is in a relationship with her younger colleague.

Need dating and relationship advice? Ask rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Have you ever fallen in love when you are already in a committed relationship?

Or developed deep feelings for someone you worked closely with in your office?

Do you think it is okay to go on a date with someone if you are already married?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, the CEO and founder of QuackQuack and an expert on dating and relationships, can answer your questions.

Need dating and relationship advice? Ask rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Anonymous: Hi, I am a 45-year-old married woman. I have a loving husband, and we are happily married.

My husband travels frequently for work, and my son is studying in college in Pune.

Everything was going well in my life until a few months ago when a 23-year-old MBA graduate joined my office and became part of my team. He reports to me, and our company often sends us for sales meetings to Mumbai and other cities.

Gradually, we became close, and he confessed that he had a crush on me.

I was flattered but told him that I am much older and married. Still, I couldn't deny that it felt good to be admired.

I am 5'7", have kept myself very fit, and have often received attention from men, though I have always ignored it.

On our last trip together, we went out for a meal and had a few drinks.

Later, when I told him I was sleepy and needed to go to my room, he accompanied me for a coffee.

I had a backache, and he offered to give me a massage for five minutes.

I hesitantly agreed, but one thing led to another, and we ended up having sex. Since then, we have been intimate whenever we travel together.

He says he truly loves me but cannot get married for the next five years.

Over time, I have developed deep feelings for him and often fight with my husband.

I want to continue this affair but I fear that my husband or colleagues might find out.

Strangely, another young man in the office has started showing interest in me and recently asked me out for coffee.

He says he likes me and is very caring. Now, I am confused -- should I go for a simple coffee with him? What if my husband finds out?

I just want to live my life to the fullest. Am I wrong?

Dear Anonymous, If you do not have an open marriage, then what you are doing is certainly wrong.

When has cheating ever been right? Especially when you did not mention anything wrong with your husband.

I am not judging you; but I would suggest that if you want to keep this up, you either come clean to your husband or let him go.

This isn't fair.

You living your life to the fullest should not harm or hurt others.

Hope this helps.

Need dating and relationship advice? Ask rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.