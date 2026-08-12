Charmee's Bag Collection Is Worth A Mindboggling...

From turning heads in Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mashooqa to now stealing the spotlight in Sonu Nigam's Chunni, Charmee Zaveri clearly has a thing for making memorable appearances.

The Dubai-born model-turned-actor, who also went viral as the internet's favourite Champions Trophy 'mystery girl', doesn't just collect fashion moments; she collects handbags most of us will only ever see behind luxury store windows.

Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Prada, Louis Vuitton... Charmee's arm candy isn't just expensive; it could probably be the down payment on a house!

Chanel Vanity Case casually sitting beside her is the real diva. Worth between Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.2 lakh, it's the kind of plus-one we'd happily third-wheel for. All photographs: Kind courtesy Charmee Zaveri/Instagram IMAGE: Charmee’s lace-and-corset look is giving modern princess vibes, but theVanity Case casually sitting beside her is the real diva. Worth between Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.2 lakh, it's the kind of plus-one we'd happily third-wheel for.

lace gloves and then... a geometric Prada Triangle bag worth up to Rs 3 lakh. Some people finish their look with lipstick. Charmee finishes hers with Prada. IMAGE: A gothic corset gown,and then... a geometric Prada Triangle bag worth up to Rs 3 lakh. Some people finish their look with lipstick. Charmee finishes hers with Prada.

IMAGE: Her ivory corset dress already screams vacation goals, but the pastel tweed Chanel flap bag with its adorable Labubu charm steals every glance. Cute enough to melt hearts, expensive enough to break them at Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 4.8 lakh.

IMAGE: Charmee’s crisp white mini dress keeps things looking clean, allowing the Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini to have its main-character moment. At Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 6.6 lakh, it's carrying more than essentials -- it's carrying wealth.

IMAGE: This is exactly how you play the high-low game. A Zara bandeau dress meets a Dior Lady D-Lite worth around Rs 4.3 lakh to Rs 4.6 lakh. Suddenly, fast fashion takes a very expensive turn.

Hermes Mini Kelly absolutely flexes. Retail is already exclusive, resale shoots up to a staggering Rs 21 lakh to Rs 27 lakh. Forget ‘What's in my bag?’ We want to know how she got the bag. IMAGE: Charmee’s rhinestone mini dress sparkles but theabsolutely flexes. Retail is already exclusive, resale shoots up to a staggering Rs 21 lakh to Rs 27 lakh. Forget ‘What's in my bag?’ We want to know how she got the bag.

IMAGE: Her baroque Versace jumpsuit refuses to be subtle and neither does the black Chanel quilted crossbody slung beside it. Valued between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh, it's proof that Charmee believes every great outfit deserves an equally iconic handbag.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff