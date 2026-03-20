Chaitra Navratri: 9 Days Of Renewal And Devotion

Chaitra Navratri occurs in the month of Chaitra or March-April and hence its name. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions across India.

These nine days are about spiritual renewal, devotion and cultural celebration.

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1. The Power Of Red

The strong lal rang plays a central role and is the theme for clothing, decorations, offerings -- it represents strength, fertility and the divine energy associated with Goddess Durga.

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2. Ghatasthapana Or Kalash Sthapana

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual involving installing a kalash or holy pot and sowing barley seeds. This is an invocation to the goddess, setting a deeply spiritual tone for the days ahead.

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3. A New Year Connection

In several parts of India, Chaitra Navratri coincides with regional New Year celebrations like Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and celebrations are an intersection of devotion and cultural pride.

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4. Traditional Practices

During the nine days many shun haircuts, shaving, trimming nails.

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5. A Spiritual Detox

Beyond fasting, Navratri is often embraced as a time for inner cleansing. Devotees focus on meditation, positive thinking, letting go of negativity, using the period as a mental and emotional reset.

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6. The Symbolism Of The Coconut

Offering or breaking a coconut is a meaningful ritual performed with a specific intention or sankalp: It signifies the surrender of one's ego before the goddess.

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7. Ram Navami

The festival concludes on the ninth day -- March 27 in 2026 -- with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama. It brings the spiritual journey to a joyful and auspicious close.