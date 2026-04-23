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Home  » Get Ahead » CBSE Announces Class 10 Second Board Exam Dates

CBSE Announces Class 10 Second Board Exam Dates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
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April 23, 2026 15:20 IST

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The CBSE has announced the Class 10 second board exam schedule, offering students a chance to improve their scores in optional exams from May 15 to May 21.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key points

  • CBSE announces the schedule for the second round of the class 10 board exams, to be held from May 15 to May 21.
  • The examination cycle begins with mathematics on May 15 and concludes with social science on May 21.
  • The second board exams are optional, allowing students to improve scores or clear failed subjects.
  • Students can take up to three subjects in the second exam and retain their best score.
 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on April 23, has announced the schedule for the second board examinations for class 10, to be held from May 15 to May 21.

CBSE class 10 exam dates and subjects

According to the date-sheet issued by the CBSE, the examination cycle will begin with the mathematics (standard and basic) paper on May 15, followed by English (communicative) and English (language and literature) on May 16.

The science examination will be conducted on May 18.

Language and elective subject schedule

A cluster of language and elective subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and several foreign languages has been scheduled for May 19.

The other subjects lined up on the same day include home science and select vocational courses.

Final exams and key information

On May 20, students will appear for Sanskrit, painting, information technology and artificial intelligence papers, followed by social science, the last exam, on May 21.

The date-sheet was issued by the controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, a week after the CBSE declared the results of the first edition of the Class 10 board exams.

Starting 2026, the CBSE is holding Class 10 board exams twice a year. The first one in February was mandatory while the second, which is optional, will be held in May for improvement or clearing failed subjects.

Students can take up to three subjects in the second exam and retain their best score, according to the CBSE.

The CBSE's decision to hold optional second board exams allows students to improve their scores in specific subjects.

This initiative aims to reduce academic pressure and provide opportunities for students to demonstrate their improved understanding of the curriculum. The move reflects ongoing efforts to reform the Indian education system.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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