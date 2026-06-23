How to Finish CAT 2026 Syllabus By August

Continuing Rediff's CAT 2026-prep series, MBA expert Patrick D'souza explains how you can maximise your preparation and complete your syllabus by August 2026.

DON'T MISS

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) is scheduled to take place in November 2026.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, this year, a candidate's performance in this entrance exam is crucial for admission into the top management colleges in the country, including the IIMs.

How you prepare for CAT 2026 will depend on when you start your preparation and how much time you can devote to it.

If you are starting your preparation now, it is not too late. It is, in fact, a great time to start.

CAT is an online computer-based exam and comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension (VA-RC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DI-LR) and quantitative aptitude (QA).

I would recommend that you to follow the following three phases of preparation, with the time duration given below.

Phase 1: Complete Your Syllabus

Try to complete the syllabus in two to two-and-a-half months' time. So, ideally, you should try to complete your syllabus (or at least 80 per cent of it) by mid- or end-August.

During this phase, you should be studying for three to six hours (depending on the time available for preparation) daily.

The break-up of time could be as follows:

Reading: 30 minutes to two hours

Puzzle solving: 15 to 30 minutes

Math: One-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours

DILR: 30 minutes to one-and-a-half hours

Calculation: 10 minutes

I have not given any specific time for verbal ability which you can start once you have created a habit of reading.

Post that, you can start with 30 minutes of VA either daily or on alternate days.

Section-wise preparation for phase 1

Quantitative ability/Maths

Focus on trying to clear your fundamentals and solving simple or L1 sums.

If you feel comfortable in any topic, you can move to L2 sums.

Avoid solving difficult sums as you will end up wasting time, giving you less time to practise a variety of sums.

Remember, the key to cracking the exam is to be able to identify easy or medium-level sums and solve them, leaving the tough sums for later.

Try to stick to the schedule given in the table below (you can modify it based on your comfort); if you extend the number of days, your time to complete the syllabus will extend too, which in turn will give you less time for the later stages.

Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning (DI-LR)

If you want to crack the DI-LR section, you need to be familiar with the different types of logic and DI sets and how to approach them.

Apart from that, build your thinking ability. Thinking ability can be built by solving puzzles like Sudoku, Kakuro, Hidato, Chess Puzzle, Minesweeper, etc.

This is the 15 to 30 minutes of daily puzzle-solving time in the schedule above, separate from your DI-LR practice itself.

To be familiar with different types of DI and LR sets, it is important to practise questions.

I have listed the topics in the tables below, along with the number of days you should spend on each topic.

On a daily basis, try and solve two to four DI-LR sets to build familiarity.

A quick note on the numbers: The maths and DI-LR schedules below run in parallel, not one after the other.

Your daily routine already sets aside separate time blocks for maths and DI-LR, so you will be working through both topic lists side by side within the same two to two-and-a-half month window, not sequentially.

Verbal ability

For VA, the key is reading.

Create a good reading habit, then you can start with solving verbal exercises and practising reading comprehensions (RCs).

Start by reading something that you enjoy and then move on to articles on topics you may not be comfortable with (I have written separately about how to build this reading habit for CAT).

Phase 2: Mock + revision

This will last for a month.

You can start from mid- or end-August.

At this point, you will start writing mock exams -- either one or two mocks a week.

The rest of the time, you will focus on revising the topics you feel you need practice in, based on your mock exam analysis.

I will cover this phase in detail at a later date.

Phase 3: Mock + practice

In the last two months before CAT (typically held in the last week of November), you can increase the frequency of your mocks and focus on practising different types of questions based on your mock analysis.

The key to cracking CAT is discipline.

Try to be regular with your preparation.

You will face many distractions during your journey but as long as you diligently do your daily tasks and keep learning, cracking CAT should not be difficult.

CAT preparation or MBA-admission-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Patrick D'souza HERE

Patrick D'Souza has 25 years of experience training students for MBA entrance exams. He is a six-time CAT 100 percentiler, two-time XAT topper, three-time CET topper and two-time NMAT topper.