CAT 2025 Checklist: What To Wear, What To Carry

By AASHISH SOOD
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 26, 2025 11:07 IST

In the final part of Rediff's MBA series, CAT expert Aashish Sood shares a list of crucial dos and don'ts to follow ahead of the big day.

common admission test dos and don'ts

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

The Common Admission Test is scheduled for November 30.

If you are among the lakhs of aspirants who will take the exam on Sunday, you are officially in the last leg of your preparation.

You may have given countless mocks and solved hundreds of questions over the last couple of months.

But it is what you will do in the last 24 hours leading to your exam that matters now.

In the final part of Rediff's MBA series, CAT expert Aashish Sood shares a list of crucial dos and don'ts to follow ahead of the big day.

If your test centre is far from your home, Sood suggests you to plan in advance.

"If your centre is three to four hours away, try to reach a day before and stay in a nearby hotel to avoid any last minute hassle. Try to reach the centre at least 20-30 minutes before the gate closes," he says, while sharing an example of a distressed student from Delhi who struggled to reach his centre in Meerut.

While most aspirants focus on solving more mocks, Sood reminds students to build their physical stamina for the three hour-long test.

"Get used to sitting three hours in one place. As you practise this, use the first hour to revise; in the remaining two hours, give mocks."

He has another important reminder for these final few days: "Do not fall ill."

Choosing the right slot for your exam is important as it will impact your energy and mindset on D-Day.

"Those appearing for the exam in the morning slots may feel fresh but may not receive any feedback. Similarly, students who choose evening slots may have the benefit of feedback but they may end up feeling tired during the exam."

Amidst the rush and stress of preparing for the exam, do not forget to carry your documents. Have them ready the previous day.

"Carry your ID card and admit card, PWD paperwork, medical authorisation and scribe authorisation if necessary. Also carry a printout of your admit card," Sood reminds.

On exam day: What you should and shouldn't do

Your energy, comfort and focus matter more than ever. If hunger strikes before entering the centre, Sood suggests a quick fix: "If you feel hungry just before the exam, eat dark chocolate."

  • Wear comfortable clothes as you have to sit for a long time.
  • During the exam, using the mouse instead of the keyboard is advisable. Using the keyboard is risky and using the wrong keys can lead to your test getting locked.
  • Do not spend more than one minute per question.
  • Avoid guessing answers in the MCQ.

Watch the full video for Sood's simple but powerful tips to avoid last-minute mistakes and walk into the exam hall with clarity and confidence.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
  Have MBA or CAT-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

AASHISH SOOD
