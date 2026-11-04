Cash Gifts: How To Avoid Income Tax Trouble

Gifts from parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, uncles and aunts are exempt regardless of amount.

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Big cash gifts from relatives may require proof despite being tax-exempt.

In a recent ruling in Jhutha Ram vs Income Tax Officer Jaipur, the Jaipur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) deleted a Rs 13.04 lakh addition to taxable income for unexplained cash deposits.

A notarised gift deed, witness testimony and a jewellery valuation report established that the assessee received Rs 16 lakh from his mother, who sold old gold jewellery.

Key Points Cash gifts from specified relatives, including parents, spouses, siblings and grandparents, are exempt from income tax irrespective of the amount.

In a Jaipur ITAT ruling, a taxpayer secured deletion of a Rs 13.04 lakh addition after establishing that his mother gifted him money from the sale of old gold jewellery.

Taxpayers should preserve gift deeds, donor bank statements, income tax returns and evidence of the source of funds.

Cash receipts of Rs 2 lakh or more are restricted under Section 186 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, subject to the specified conditions.

Wedding gifts and inheritances are also tax-exempt, but supporting evidence can help during scrutiny.

Gifts to spouses and minor children may attract income clubbing provisions.

Gifts of property, shares, mutual fund units and jewellery from specified relatives are generally tax-exempt.

When Are Gifts Taxable?

Under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, gifts above Rs 50,000 in aggregate annually are taxable.

Gifts from parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, uncles and aunts are exempt regardless of amount.

"Gifts received on one's own marriage and inheritances are also tax-exempt, irrespective of the amount or giver.

"Even when a gift is tax-exempt, the tax department can ask for evidence of its genuineness, the donor's financial capacity and the source of funds," says Shubham Jain, director, SVAS Business Advisors.

What Triggers Tax Scrutiny?

Large cash deposits, transactions disproportionate to declared income and donors lacking financial capacity can invite scrutiny.

"A large cash deposit cannot, by itself, be treated as unexplained income. The tax department should give the taxpayer an opportunity to explain it with evidence," says Jain.

Proving A Gift Is Genuine

Keep a gift deed along with the donor's bank statements and I-T return.

"A record of bank transfers strengthens the evidence, but the donor must also explain the source of funds.

"For cash gifts, confirmation from the donor and proof that the donor had the cash become particularly important.

"The Jaipur ITAT ruling shows how a gift deed, jewellery valuation and evidence of sale can establish genuineness.

"Taxpayers should preserve records of substantial family transactions, as tax disputes can take 10-14 years to get resolved," says Jain.

Cash Gifts: Know The Risks

According to Section 186 of the I-T Act, 2025, no person can receive Rs 2 lakh or more in cash from a person in a single day, in one transaction or for transactions related to one occasion.

Banks must also report annual cash deposits of Rs 10 lakh or more in savings accounts and Rs 50 lakh or more in current accounts.

"Cash gifts are not illegal or automatically taxable, but are harder to substantiate.

"The giftee should be able to validate the donor's identity, financial capacity and source of funds.

"Bank transfers provide a clearer record.

"Recipients of cash gifts must obtain written confirmation from the donor and record the amount, relationship and occasion," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Document Wedding Gifts

No prescribed threshold exists beyond which proof for wedding gifts becomes mandatory.

"Photographs, wedding invitations and other records that confirm the occasion can serve as evidence, particularly for cash gifts.

"For larger amounts, obtain written confirmations from donors that mention the amount, date, relationship and occasion.

"Disclose gifts in the ITR," says Agarwala.

Gifts To Spouse And Children

While gifts from specified relatives are tax-exempt, clubbing provisions may apply.

"Income from assets gifted to a spouse without adequate consideration is generally clubbed with the donor's income.

"Similarly, income earned by a minor child is usually clubbed with the income of the parent who earns more, subject to exceptions," says Akhil Chandna, partner and global people solutions leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Rules For Non-Cash Gifts

Property, shares, mutual fund units and jewellery from relatives are generally exempt from taxation.

Gifts from non-relatives over Rs 50,000 are taxable.

"When the recipient sells the gifted asset, the previous owner's cost of acquisition is generally considered.

"The previous owner's holding period is included to determine whether the gains are short-term or long-term," says Chandna.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff