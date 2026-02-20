There is not much scope after doing a part-time or online MBA unless you are looking for a promotion or have good, relevant work experience for a new job, says rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder of Patrick100.

The master's in business administration course is one of the most sought-after courses after graduation.

With diverse options and programmes available both in India and abroad, aspirants are often confused about choosing the right programme that will offer the best return on investment (ROI).

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza Is the founder of Patrick100.

Along with his wife, Rochelle, he trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

He also counsels students and parents about how to pick the right MBA course.

Anonymous: My daughter has a bachelor's degree in business management from Mumbai.

For the last four years, she has been working as an analyst with a multinational bank. She wants to pursue a master's degree in business administration (part-time/online).

Which are the good institutes?

What are the job prospects after MBA and what salary can she expect?

There is not much scope after doing a part-time or online master's in business administration (MBA) degree unless she is looking for a promotion in her company or she has good, relevant work experience for a new job.

If possible, it is better to do a one-year executive MBA after writing the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

Only if that is not possible should she look at the options of doing a part-time or online master of business administration.

For a part-time master of business administration, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies is the best option in Mumbai.

Girish: Hi, my son is in class 12 commerce and wants to pursue his bachelor's course in Germany.

I approached the WHU -- Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar, Germany.

Upon submission of his documents, we were told that he has to complete 13 years of education to qualify for the bachelor's programme.

Is this the criteria across all colleges in Germany?

What would you suggest we should do in such a case?

Thirteen years of education is mandatory for applying to colleges in Germany.

You may have to attend a one-year foundation course in Germany.

He should also try to become proficient in the German language during this period. It will help him in getting a scholarship for the course.

Anonymous: Dear Sir, Namaste. I am a professional with 13 years of experience in plant engineering and mechanical maintenance in a steel plant (multinational company).

I am planning to pursue an online master of business administration course through the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Work Integrated Learning Programme.

Sir, will it be helpful for me in the future?

Is it the right option or should I search for other options?

I completed bBachelor of tTechnology in 2019 from Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, and I have been working since completing my diploma in mechanical engineering in 2010.

Either you can do this online master of business administration course or look at doing a course in project management.

