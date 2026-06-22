Cute Cancerians, Here's What You Need In Your Closet!

Ruled by the Moon, Cancerians are the soft souls of the Zodiac.
They love romance, nostalgia and anything that feels comforting and beautiful rather than loud and flashy.
Their wardrobe is filled with dreamy silhouettes, delicate details and pieces that look like they belong in a fairytale.
If your birthday falls between June 21 and July 22, these fashion trends are written in the stars for you.
Cottagecore
IMAGE: Cancerians are hopeless romantics, so prairie outfits, cottagecore dresses
and vintage-inspired silhouettes are right up their alley.
Katrina Kaif's plaid dress with balloon sleeves feels like something you'd wear while picking flowers in the countryside. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Balletcore
IMAGE: Soft, feminine and a little whimsical, balletcore mirrors the Cancerian's gentle personality perfectly.
Alanna Panday's scarf top, white skirt and ribbon-tied ballerina flats look straight out of a storybook.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram
Soft drapes
IMAGE: Flowy fabrics and delicate drapes suit the sign that loves comfort and elegance in equal measure.
Khushi Kapoor's mint-green tissue sari
with its floral border is romantic without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Powder blue
IMAGE: Calming shades speak to the Cancerian's nurturing side and powder blue
is practically their power colour.
Ananya Panday's tasselled anarkali
is soft, serene and impossible not to love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Pearlcore
IMAGE: Pearls are associated with the Moon, making them a natural fit for Cancerians.
Aditi Bhatia's pearl-drenched dress, clutch and choker prove that this sign can never have too many of them.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram
Balloon dress
IMAGE Cancerians never really lose their childlike wonder, which is why playful silhouettes appeal to them.
Nitanshi Goel's polka-dot balloon dress feels youthful, charming and full of personality.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram
Vintage florals
IMAGE Nothing tugs at a Cancerian's heart quite like the touch of nostalgia.
Priyanka Chopra's floral sari gown with its corset bodice perfectly captures the sign's love for timeless romance with a modern twist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram