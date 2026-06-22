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Cute Cancerians, Here's What You Need In Your Closet!

By RISHIKA SHAH Updated: June 22, 2026 13:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ruled by the Moon, Cancerians are the soft souls of the Zodiac.

They love romance, nostalgia and anything that feels comforting and beautiful rather than loud and flashy.

Their wardrobe is filled with dreamy silhouettes, delicate details and pieces that look like they belong in a fairytale.

If your birthday falls between June 21 and July 22, these fashion trends are written in the stars for you.

Cottagecore

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Cancerians are hopeless romantics, so prairie outfits, cottagecore dresses and vintage-inspired silhouettes are right up their alley.
Katrina Kaif's plaid dress with balloon sleeves feels like something you'd wear while picking flowers in the countryside.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Balletcore

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Soft, feminine and a little whimsical, balletcore mirrors the Cancerian's gentle personality perfectly.
Alanna Panday's scarf top, white skirt and ribbon-tied ballerina flats look straight out of a storybook.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Soft drapes

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Flowy fabrics and delicate drapes suit the sign that loves comfort and elegance in equal measure.
Khushi Kapoor's mint-green tissue sari with its floral border is romantic without trying too hard.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Powder blue

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Calming shades speak to the Cancerian's nurturing side and powder blue is practically their power colour.
Ananya Panday's tasselled anarkali is soft, serene and impossible not to love.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Pearlcore

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Pearls are associated with the Moon, making them a natural fit for Cancerians.
Aditi Bhatia's pearl-drenched dress, clutch and choker prove that this sign can never have too many of them.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Balloon dress

Nitanshi Goel

IMAGE Cancerians never really lose their childlike wonder, which is why playful silhouettes appeal to them.
Nitanshi Goel's polka-dot balloon dress feels youthful, charming and full of personality.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

 

Vintage florals

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE Nothing tugs at a Cancerian's heart quite like the touch of nostalgia.
Priyanka Chopra's floral sari gown with its corset bodice perfectly captures the sign's love for timeless romance with a modern twist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

More News Coverage

CanceriansCancerFashion TrendsKatrina KaifAnanya Panday

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