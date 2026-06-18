Can You Guess Kriti Sanon's Favourite Cocktail?

With Cocktail 2 stirring up excitement, we couldn’t help but wonder if Kriti Sanon were a drink, what would she be ordering?
Going by her wardrobe, the answer changes with every outfit. Sometimes she’s sweet and tropical; other times she’s bold, mysterious or sparkling with fun.
Here’s guessing Kriti’s favourite cocktails, one look at a time.
Tropical Punch: Vibrant, Playful, Sunny
IMAGE: Bright prints, cut-outs and ruffles make this look feel like a beach vacation in a glass. Kriti in this outfit is the friend who’s always planning the next getaway. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon
Sex On The Beach: Flirty, Fun, Breezy
IMAGE: The coral mini, starfish details and beachy waves are practically made for this cocktail.
Old Fashioned: Classic, Cool, Timelesss
IMAGE: Denim-on-denim
may be trendy but this look has a cool, timeless appeal. She’s confident, doesn’t chase trends and somehow makes classics feel fresh again.
Sangria: Colourful, Easy-going, Refreshing
IMAGE: A simple white tank paired with a burst of colourful florals is just like a glass of sangria, easy-going with a surprise pop of flavour.
Espresso Martini: Sleek, Powerful, Bold
IMAGE: The glossy latex gown is a little intimidating in the best way possible. This is the cocktail for someone who walks into a room and instantly owns it.
Tequila Sunrise: Carefree, Spontaneous, Tropical
IMAGE: The orange top and boho prints have all the carefree energy of a tropical sunrise. Kriti looks like she’d say yes to every spontaneous plan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover
Negroni: Sophisticated, Mysterious, Refined
IMAGE: Rich chocolate brown and Grecian drapes call for a drink that’s elegant, refined and definitely an acquired taste. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover