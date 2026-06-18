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Can You Guess Kriti Sanon's Favourite Cocktail?

By REDIFF STYLE
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Last updated on: June 18, 2026 11:29 IST

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With Cocktail 2 stirring up excitement, we couldn’t help but wonder if Kriti Sanon were a drink, what would she be ordering?

Going by her wardrobe, the answer changes with every outfit. Sometimes she’s sweet and tropical; other times she’s bold, mysterious or sparkling with fun.

Here’s guessing Kriti’s favourite cocktails, one look at a time.

Tropical Punch: Vibrant, Playful, Sunny

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Bright prints, cut-outs and ruffles make this look feel like a beach vacation in a glass. Kriti in this outfit is the friend who’s always planning the next getaway. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon

Sex On The Beach: Flirty, Fun, Breezy

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: The coral mini, starfish details and beachy waves are practically made for this cocktail.

Old Fashioned: Classic, Cool, Timelesss

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Denim-on-denim may be trendy but this look has a cool, timeless appeal. She’s confident, doesn’t chase trends and somehow makes classics feel fresh again.

Sangria: Colourful, Easy-going, Refreshing

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: A simple white tank paired with a burst of colourful florals is just like a glass of sangria, easy-going with a surprise pop of flavour.

Espresso Martini: Sleek, Powerful, Bold

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: The glossy latex gown is a little intimidating in the best way possible. This is the cocktail for someone who walks into a room and instantly owns it.

Tequila Sunrise: Carefree, Spontaneous, Tropical

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: The orange top and boho prints have all the carefree energy of a tropical sunrise. Kriti looks like she’d say yes to every spontaneous plan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover

Negroni: Sophisticated, Mysterious, Refined

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Rich chocolate brown and Grecian drapes call for a drink that’s elegant, refined and definitely an acquired taste. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover

REDIFF STYLE

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