'Tight hairbands pulled into a ponytail can cause hair fall,' warns rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

How do you know if your child is faking a stomach ache or actually dealing with a worm infection?

Does using tight rubber bands or tying pony tails cause hair fall?

Is it okay for children to be attached to one parent?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, answers health-related questions from parents and helps make informed decisions for the overall development of children.

You too can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

Anonymous: How do I know if my son has a worm infection?

He keeps complaining about stomach pain.

Sometimes I feel he is lying about it to avoid certain vegetables.

He doesn't finish his lunch at school.

He says his stomach was paining so he didn't eat.

Are there any tests to confirm?

It is safe to administer deworming medicine every six months.

Recurrent abdominal pain usually points to a digestive issue like constipation.

If he is fine on holidays and has pain only when school is on, then it could be psychosomatic.

Anonymous: Is it normal for kids to have hair fall?

My daughter is 11 years old and every day when I comb her hair, she is losing hair.

I noticed it only recently. I spoke to a lot of parents but no one else is facing this.

One parent told me it could be because, after tying her hair, she pulls the rubber band from time to time.

She has hair strands on her uniform and she feels very embarrassed now.

Can tight rubber bands cause hair fall?

Yes, tight hairbands pulled into a ponytail can cause hair fall.

Also, get her checked for iron and vitamin B deficiency.

Poor protein intake can also cause hair fall.

Anonymous: My five year old has become extremely attached to one particular parent.

If I leave the room, even for a few minutes, he starts crying and wants me to come back.

This has become especially difficult when leaving him at school or with grandparents.

Is this normal separation anxiety at this age?

It is unusual at this age and there must be a trigger, like a prolonged separation.

Try to find out what is causing the anxiety.

If it is not improving, then consult a psychologist.

You too can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

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