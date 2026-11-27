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Prakash: Hello, I am Prakash. I want to buy a 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai.

I earn Rs 5 lakh per month, out of which I have saved around Rs 1.52 crore.

I have zero loans to date as I believe in making purchases without borrowing once I accumulate the required amount.

However, property prices in Mumbai are high.

Aside from fixed deposits and medical insurance, I have no other savings or mutual fund investments.

Please suggest how I can plan for both the apartment and the future of my daughter, who is currently in class 9.

Hi Prakash. Congratulations on building such a strong financial foundation.

Earning Rs 5 lakh per month with zero debt and accumulating a cash surplus of Rs 1.52 crore purely through disciplined savings is an impressive achievement.

Your commitment to staying debt-free is equally commendable.

Since your daughter is in class 9, you have a strict timeline of three to four years before she enters college. Leaving your entire corpus in fixed deposits (FDs) means your money risks losing purchasing power to real estate inflation and rising education costs.

Because you have two critical short-term goals -- buying a home soon and funding college fees in three to four years -- you cannot expose this entire corpus to high-risk equity markets. Instead, split your savings to protect both priorities.

Daughter's education fund: Secure immediately

Allocate Rs 40 lakh from your current pool into secure, predictable instruments such as multi-year FDs or target maturity debt funds. By the time she completes class 12, this corpus should grow to roughly Rs 50 lakh, ensuring her higher education is fully funded without straining your monthly salary or requiring an education loan.

The home down-payment pool

Setting aside Rs 40 lakh leaves you with Rs 1.12 crore purely for your property purchase.

A home loan is generally considered a productive loan. If you use Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh from your Rs 1.12 crore pool for the down payment and finance the balance through a home loan, you can comfortably service the monthly EMI from your Rs 5 lakh income.

You can then invest the remaining Rs 32 lakh to Rs 37 lakh -- along with your monthly surplus -- in equity and hybrid mutual funds to build long-term retirement wealth.

Diversification and risk protection

Focus on increasing your allocation to financial assets such as bonds and mutual funds to create liquid, inflation-beating wealth over the long term.

Ensure you hold a comprehensive family floater health insurance policy.

Additionally, if you are the sole breadwinner, purchase a pure term life insurance plan of at least Rs 5 crore to secure your family's financial future.

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Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.