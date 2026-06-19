Can You Be Rejected For A Job Because You're LGBTQIA+?

'A recruiter has no legitimate basis to ask whether you are married, in a same-sex relationship or planning to transition.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Pride Month, celebrated every June, is not just about recognising identity, diversity and inclusion; it is also an opportunity to reflect on whether our workplaces are truly safe, respectful and equitable for everyone.

Despite growing awareness and acceptance, many LGBTQ+ employees in India continue to face unique challenges at work -- from intrusive questions during interviews and concerns about coming out to colleagues, to discrimination, workplace harassment, lack of inclusive policies and uncertainty about their legal rights.

"An applicant cannot lawfully be denied employment merely because their appearance, mannerisms or expression do not conform to traditional gender stereotypes," Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, tells Divya Nair/Rediff.

"If an interviewer asks questions about your sexuality or gender identity, you may politely decline to answer," Chandwani explains while answering questions about LGBTQIA+ rights in the workplace.

Is it mandatory to disclose your sexual orientation or gender identity during a job interview?

You are under no legal obligation to disclose your sexual orientation or gender identity during a job interview unless the information is directly relevant to a specific legal requirement; such questions generally fall within your sphere of privacy.

Can a recruiter ask if you are married, in a same-sex relationship or planning to transition?

A recruiter has no legitimate basis to ask whether you are married, in a same-sex relationship or planning to transition. Such questions are intrusive and may indicate discriminatory intent.

Is it legal for employers to check your social media profiles and make hiring decisions based on your LGBTQ+ identity?

Employers often review publicly available social media profiles to verify and collect background information before hiring a new candidate.

However, using information relating to a person's LGBTQ+ identity to deny employment may amount to discrimination and violate Constitutional principles of equality, dignity and privacy recognised by Indian courts.

Can a company reject your application because your appearance does not conform to traditional gender norms?

An applicant cannot lawfully be denied employment merely because their appearance, mannerisms or expression do not conform to traditional gender stereotypes.

The law protects an individual's right to self-identification and expression.

What should you do if an interviewer/hiring manager asks intrusive questions about your sexuality or gender identity?

If an interviewer asks questions about your sexuality or gender identity, you may politely decline to answer.

Instead, you may ask how the question relates to the role and preserve records of the interaction if you believe the inquiry was discriminatory.

What legal protections do LGBTQ+ employees have in India?

LGBTQ+ employees in India derive protection primarily from Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the NALSA judgment (external link) and the decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relationships in the Navtej Johar case.

Transgender persons are also protected under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (external link), which prohibits discrimination in employment.

How can you identify subtle discrimination at work that may not be openly stated?

Subtle discrimination may manifest through exclusion from meetings, biased performance evaluations, denial of important assignments, offensive remarks, unequal treatment or repeated stereotyping, even if no one openly admits discriminatory motives.

Can an employer deny promotions, salary hikes or leadership opportunities because of your sexual orientation or gender identity?

An employer cannot legally deny promotions, increments or leadership opportunities solely because of a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Such conduct may amount to unlawful discrimination and violation of constitutional guarantees.

What evidence should you collect if you suspect workplace discrimination? Whom should you report it to?

If you suspect discrimination, preserve e-mails, messages, performance reviews, screenshots, recordings where legally permissible, witness details and any written communication showing differential treatment.

The first step is ordinarily to raise a formal complaint with HR or senior management.

If the conduct involves criminal intimidation, harassment, assault, blackmail or other cognisable offences, an FIR may be lodged.

In appropriate cases, remedies may also be sought before courts or other statutory authorities depending upon the facts.

Can an employer force you to dress according to the sex assigned at birth?

An employer cannot compel a transgender employee to dress according to the sex assigned at birth.

Dress codes must be reasonable and cannot override an individual's legally recognised gender identity and dignity.

Can the employer terminate your employment based on your sexual identity?

An employer cannot terminate or refuse to hire a person merely because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Such actions may be challenged as arbitrary, discriminatory and contrary to the Constitutional principles of equality, dignity and privacy recognised by Indian law.