The Supreme Court on November 6, 2026, dismissed the appeal, ruling that a property inherited under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, offers no birthright.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

In J Rajesh (Minor) vs M Kumaran (Dead), the dispute concerned 1,811 square feet of land belonging to N Ramakrishnan, Rajesh's grandfather.

Rajesh's father sold it through deeds dated April 3 and 17, 1997.

The minor sued through his mother for partition and possession of half the property.

The Supreme Court on November 6, 2026, dismissed the appeal, ruling that a property inherited under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, offers no birthright.

Key Points Property inherited by a father under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act is ordinarily his individual property.

Children do not acquire birthrights in their father's individual property merely because it came from their grandfather.

Coparcenary property carries birthrights, allowing eligible family members to seek partition and separate possession.

The 2005 amendment gives daughters equal coparcenary rights and inheritance rights.

A father can bequeath individually owned property through a valid Will, including to one child or someone outside the family.

Maintaining title documents, inheritance records, partition deeds and properly executed Wills can help prevent property disputes.

How Property Passed Matters

The ruling distinguishes coparcenary rights from succession under Section 8.

"Property coming from a grandfather does not automatically become ancestral property in the next generation's hands," says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

"The court settled that a man inheriting under Section 8 receives the property as its full and absolute owner rather than as the head of a joint family," says Hitendra Hiremath, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Two Kinds Of Ownership

Coparcenary property is joint family property in which each coparcener acquires an interest by birth.

"If the property was already coparcenary property in the hands of the grandfather, father and son, the son is a coparcener by birth," says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, Aquilaw.

Property a father inherits under Section 8 is ordinarily his individual property.

His children acquire no interest in it by birth.

"If a grandfather dies intestate after June 17, 1956, leaving the father as an heir, then the father takes his share under Section 8 in his individual capacity," says Nag.

What A Grandchild Can Claim

A Mitakshara coparcener can seek partition and separate possession during his father's lifetime.

"A grandson with a coparcenary interest can seek appropriate relief before a court if an unjustified transaction prejudices his rights," says Chandwani.

Children cannot demand preservation or partition of their father's individual property.

Limits On A Father's Rights

A karta can sell or mortgage coparcenary property to fulfil legal necessities and indispensable duties, or for the benefit of the estate.

Such a transfer binds non-consenting coparceners.

But the father cannot gift substantial property gratuitously to outsiders.

Coparceners can in that case seek injunctions.

A father can transfer an individual Section 8 property without children's consent.

"A challenge requires an independent legal ground, such as defective title, fraud or proof that the property remains coparcenary," says Rahul Hingmire, co-founder and managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice.

Division Without A Will

Under Section 6(3), as substituted in 2005, a deceased coparcener's interest passes by testamentary or intestate (without a Will) succession rather than survivorship.

First, the father's share is fixed by a notional partition.

If he has four brothers, he gets a one-fifth share.

His share then passes to Class I heirs under sections 8, 9 and 10.

Individual property passes directly without any partitioning.

"The widow (or widows together), each surviving son and daughter, and the deceased's mother each take one share.

"The branch of each pre-deceased child takes one share," says Nag.

The 2005 amendment gives daughters and granddaughters equal coparcenary birthrights.

They also inherit individual property equally as Class I heirs if there is no Will.

What A Will Can Change

Section 30 allows a father leeway over an individually owned property.

"He may leave it by Will to one child, a grandchild or someone unrelated while excluding a son," says Hingmire.

"The Will must be genuine and be properly executed, as courts look closely at Wills made in suspicious circumstances," says Hiremath.

How To Avoid Disputes

A father should establish whether a property is held individually or is a coparcenary property.

"Keep the title documents, inheritance records and any partition deed or court decree," says Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

Razvi advises that in the case of an individually owned property, the father should prepare a properly executed Will identifying the property, beneficiaries, shares and an executor.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff