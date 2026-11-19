'Most of the time, women tend to take a lot of time to even understand that this is abuse. They feel that this is just a habit and that it can be changed or is some kind of issue with their partner which can be worked on.'

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kogulanath Ayappan/Pexels

Domestic violence takes a severe toll on women's mental health and a mix of social conditioning, financial dependence and fear of social stigma often keeps many women trapped in abusive relationships, according to experts.

They said that while physical violence continues to be prevalent among economically vulnerable women, emotional abuse and neglect are also emerging as concerns among educated and financially independent women, many of whom take time to recognise such behaviour as abuse.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar recently told PTI in an interview that domestic violence tops the list of complaints received by the commission.

Psychologist Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, founder and director of Mandhyan Care, said emotional abuse and neglect are among the "forms of domestic violence" she frequently encounters, particularly among educated and financially independent women.

"Most of the time, women tend to take a lot of time to even understand that this is abuse. They feel that this is just a habit and that it can be changed or is some kind of issue with their partner which can be worked on," Dr Mandhyan told PTI.

She said even intelligent and financially independent women often end up blaming themselves, delaying acknowledgement of abuse and taking steps to address it.

"Financially, you may be doing amazing. However, how do you feel as an individual? How do you tie your identity to life? That is equally important," she said.

A woman's sense of identity and self-worth plays a crucial role in determining whether she can recognise and respond to an abusive relationship, Dr Mandhyan said.

She said societal conditioning, which places relationships and partners at the centre of a woman's identity, often makes it difficult for her to make decisions in her own interest.

Dr Mandhyan also flagged the pressure on women to fix relationships, compromise and remain empathetic towards abusive partners, saying such expectations often make them abandon their own needs and safety.

"Fixing things is something which is embedded in our belief system. That is another poisonous root that we hold within ourselves because of which we abandon ourselves," she said.

Dr Mandhyan said children who witness violence between their parents are also deeply affected, even if they are not directly subjected to abuse.

"It is stored in their system and impacts their overall personality and the integration of their mindset in the long run," she said.

Awareness is essential for women to distinguish between genuine relationship difficulties and abuse, and to make informed decisions about their safety, she underlined.

Talking to PTI, women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana said the nature of domestic violence varies across socio-economic groups, with physical abuse widespread among economically vulnerable women and emotional abuse becoming more visible among the middle and upper classes.

"Underprivileged women continue to face physical violence. The beating remains the same and the reporting remains the same. They continue living with the same person.

"But it has changed drastically for the middle and upper-middle class; they have started reporting.

"While in the elite class, it is completely different; it is more about emotional abuse now," she said.

Bhayana said women from economically weaker backgrounds often hesitate to approach police despite facing repeated physical violence, due to concerns about their children, social pressure and the uncertainty of life after leaving their husbands.

She shared the case of a domestic worker who faces physical abuse despite earning more than her alcoholic husband but is reluctant to report him because she wants to preserve the marriage and the family structure.

"Even when I tell her to report it and go to the police station, she does not want to because of her children and because she wants to stay with the same man," she said.

The activist said financial abuse also often goes unnoticed, with some women having their earnings taken away by their husbands, leaving them with little control over their own money.

Bhayana said the process of reporting abuse can be intimidating for women, with the prospect of police intervention and medical examination making many reluctant to come forward.

Describing domestic violence as a major mental health concern, Bhayana said many women have no safe space to discuss their experiences and gradually begin treating abuse as a normal part of married life.

The activist said that though financial independence can give women greater confidence and the ability to challenge abuse, several other factors, including social conditioning, family pressure and concerns about raising children, also influence their decisions.

Psychologist Dr Bhavna Barmi said prolonged exposure to domestic violence can lead to anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, low self-esteem, emotional exhaustion and a diminished sense of self-worth.

"Domestic violence is not merely a social or legal concern; it is also a significant yet often under-recognised mental health crisis," she said, adding that many women normalise or conceal their experiences due to stigma, financial dependence and fear of social judgement.

Children who witness violence between their parents also suffer psychological harm.

Repeated exposure can create chronic stress, insecurity and fear, affecting their emotional regulation, concentration, academic performance and ability to form healthy relationships, Dr Barmi said.