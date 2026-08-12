Can Cutting Down Sugary Tea, Coffee Help Lose Weight?

Most families think diabetes is caused by 'eating sugar' so they assume any sugar is dangerous. This is oversimplified and incorrect, says rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekkar/Instagram

Be it food choices, weight loss, diabetes and everyday nutrition, we often hear conflicting advice about what is healthy and what should be avoided.

How much of it is actually true?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a dietician and nutritionist with nearly three decades of experience, helps debunk the myths around everyday food and health choices.

You can post your health and nutrition related questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

Anonymous: Recently, I tasted Calcutta nolen gur for the first time at a friend's house and honestly, the flavour felt very different from the regular gud (jaggery) we usually buy in Mumbai markets.

It had a softer texture, lighter colour and a unique caramel-like taste that I hadn't experienced before.

My friend said it's made differently and is considered special in Bengal, especially during winter.

Now I'm curious.

How exactly is nolen gur different from the normal jaggery we commonly get in Mumbai?

Is it made from different ingredients or through a different process?

From a nutrition and health perspective, is there actually any major difference between the two or is it mainly about taste and regional preference?

Nolen gur is genuinely different from the regular jaggery you get in Mumbai in terms of its source, processing, seasonality, flavour and texture.

Nutritionally, both are similar, but nolen gur is fresher, less processed and often lower in mineral impurities, which gives it that clean, caramel-like taste.

Nolen gur has a different ingredient -- date palm sap -- whereas regular jaggery is usually made from sugarcane.

Nutritionally, both are similar. Nolen gur is not a 'healthier' sweetener. It is simply fresher, more artisanal and more flavourful.

Jaggery should be consumed in moderation.

In Bengal, it is seasonal, handcrafted and made from date palm sap, which makes it relatively rare outside Bengal.

Anonymous: Whenever I try to control my weight, the first advice everyone gives is, 'Stop sugary tea and coffee.'

So now I've switched to drinks without sugar but I still can't decide what makes more sense for daily use -- black tea or black coffee.

My gym friend says coffee helps burn more calories and keeps appetite under control while my colleague says too much black coffee can increase acidity and stress so tea is the safer option.

Since I'm mainly trying to reduce belly fat and avoid unnecessary snacking during office hours, which one would actually be a smarter choice to include regularly?

If your main goals are reducing belly fat and controlling office-hour snacking, black coffee gives a stronger appetite-suppressing and metabolism-boosting effect but only if your stomach tolerates it well.

However, if you struggle with acidity, stress or jitteriness, black tea is the smarter daily choice.

Your belly fat will respond most to consistent calorie control, protein-rich meals, fibre-rich snacks, daily exercise and reducing late-night eating.

Anonymous: The moment someone in the family gets diabetes, suddenly everybody starts watching their plate more than their own.

If I take even one small sweet at a wedding or function, people react like I've done something dangerous.

Is eating dessert once in a while really that bad for diabetics, or do people unnecessarily panic when they see sugar?

A diabetic can safely enjoy occasional sweets if their overall blood sugar control is good and the portion is small.

Most families think diabetes is caused by 'eating sugar' so they assume any sugar is dangerous. This is oversimplified and incorrect.

People don't understand portion control, carb counting, glycaemic load, medication timing and blood sugar patterns.

Most relatives panic because they're worried, not because they're right. It's protective behaviour, just poorly expressed.

Uncontrolled diabetes, very high fasting sugar and high HbA1c are risky situations.

Youcan post your health and nutrition related questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

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