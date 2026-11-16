Can being too available hurt your relationship?

'Being too available initially feels like love, but, sooner or later, when the partner cancels plans with them, they may feel taken for granted and left out,' says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Are you someone who constantly puts your partner's needs before yours?

Have you ever felt that being always available has set higher expectations from your partner?

And when you are unable to meet those expectations, do you feel guilty or taken for granted?

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, being too available can sometimes affect your personal boundaries.

You can post your relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Can being too available actually create problems in a relationship?

I'm talking about someone who immediately replies to every message, always changes their plans for their partner and is constantly available whenever the other person needs them.

They're doing it out of love but could this eventually lead to losing personal boundaries or taking each other for granted?

Oh YES! Being too available initially feels like love. But sooner or later, when the partner cancels plans on them, they may feel taken for granted and left out.

Whoever this person is can draw subtle boundaries by making time for themselves first -- it could be hobbies, work, home, friends...

This way, their love life becomes one part of their life and not the ONLY part.

It protects their mental space from the disappointment and hurt that can come from making their partner their entire world.

Giving their partner a little breathing room can also bring more love into the relationship.

All the best!

You can post your relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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