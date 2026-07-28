Can Bananas and Curd Give You a Cold?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani explains if bananas and curd are safe to eat when you have a cold or a sore throat.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Piotr Arnoldes/Pexels

"Children often reject new foods because they feel forced or judged," explains rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a dietician and nutritionist with over two decades of experience.

"Bananas and curd do not cause a cold. They can feel cooling but they don't cause infections," she clarifies, responding to another query.

You can post your diet and nutrition-related questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

Anonymous: We have a nine-year-old son. He doesn't like to try new food.

He has been having the same dal-rice for the past five years, and he doesn't like anything else.

We have tried every possible way to introduce him to new types of food and cuisine.

In school, his tiffin menu is also fixed. He only likes peanut butter in a sandwich or on a roti.

How do I introduce new foods without forcing him?

Many kids aged around eight to 10 years develop strong food preferences and what looks like 'stubbornness' is often a mix of sensory sensitivity, anxiety about unfamiliar experiences and a need for control.

Children often reject new foods because they feel forced or judged.

The goal is to make new foods feel normal, safe and curiosity-driven.

Kids explore through play so make faces with cut vegetables.

Let him mash, peel or arrange ingredients. Introduce tiny amounts of new food next to his preferred dal-rice or peanut butter roti.

If he's sensitive to textures or smells, gradual sensory exposure helps.

Place all the dishes in the centre of the table. Even if he chooses only rice, let him serve himself.

Kids often expand their diet outside the home first so hopefully he will grow out of these eating habits.

Anonymous: Does eating banana and curd give you a cold?

What fruits should I eat and avoid if I am sneezing, have a runny nose or a throat infection?

How can I be careful?

NO. Banana and curd do not cause a cold. They can feel cooling but they don't cause infections.

They are considered cooling foods so, if your throat is already inflamed, they may increase discomfort.

Curd can thicken mucus for some people, making congestion feel worse.

If you're sneezing or congested, it's okay to limit them temporarily but they are not harmful.

Fruits like citrus fruits, papaya and berries help reduce inflammation, boost immunity, and soothe your throat.

Drink warm water or honey mixed with warm water. Do salt-water gargles.

Anonymous: My son is addicted to sweets, chocolates and junk food.

When he is at home, he wants something to eat every hour.

Can you recommend some diet tips to break his habit?

The most effective first step to break your son's junk-food habit is structured meals and protein-first snacks, paired with removing visible junk food and replacing the boredom-snacking ritual.

Make smart substitutions that still feel like treats, such as berries with whipped Greek yogurt, nuts with a few chocolate chips, whole-grain crackers with almond butter and honey or oatmeal cookies with minimal sugar.

Kids eat what they help make.

Even simple tasks like washing berries or stirring yogurt help.

Don't shame or scold him as this can increase emotional eating.

You can post your diet and nutrition-related questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

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