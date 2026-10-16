Can Anurag Gupta Turn Fashion Into Real Change?

For generations, women in Bishkhor, Uttar Pradesh, have lived with stigma and limited choices. Designer Anurag Gupta hopes to help change that narrative, one livelihood at a time.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anurag Gupta

When Designer Anurag Gupta walks the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week Delhi with his latest collection, he wants the world to look beyond the clothes.

He wants people to look at the women whose lives inspired him.

In Bishkhor, a village in Uttar Pradesh, generations of women have been caught in a cycle of social stigma and circumstances that have left them with limited opportunities to build different futures for themselves.

For Anurag, who hails from the same region, the reality is particularly personal. Yet, he admits, knowing where these women came from did not automatically mean he understood their struggles or knew how to help them.

His collection, Artisanal, is an attempt to begin that conversation, bringing together contemporary design, traditional craftsmanship and the possibility of dignified work for women who have long been defined by their circumstances.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Anurag Gupta speaks about what led him to Bishkhor, the resistance and mistrust he encountered, the misconceptions surrounding the women and why he believes the real measure of his work will not be the applause he receives at Lakmé Fashion Week, but the moment the women earn their first salaries.

A chance encounter that became something bigger

The idea began far from Bishkhor, at Bharat Tex in Delhi.

Anurag was walking around the exhibition, exploring the different crafts on display, when he came across products made from water hyacinth, an aquatic plant that often grows excessively in water bodies and is treated as waste.

The plant had been cleaned, dried, pressed and transformed into useful products, including mats, boxes and packaging materials.

Intrigued, Anurag began asking questions. That was when he met the founder of Earthomadic Foundation, an organisation that works with artisans and communities to develop craft-based livelihoods.

What struck Anurag was the simplicity of the model. With the right training, skills and market access, a small-scale enterprise could create work for people without requiring an elaborate industrial setup.

He began thinking about his village.

"There is a lot of water hyacinth in my village. We have so many water bodies that I could probably manage years of production if I received enough orders," he says.

The possibility of starting something locally appealed to him. Anurag had always felt that while people could build successful careers in big cities, there was something meaningful about creating opportunities in the places they came from.

His conversation with the Earthomadic Foundation introduced him to a larger possibility: Using craft and skill development to create livelihoods for people who had few alternatives.

The foundation had experience training people across different regions in artisanal work. Anurag was particularly drawn to the idea of developing opportunities in places where an established craft industry did not already exist.

His own region, near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar-Nepal border, has historically faced significant economic and developmental challenges.

But when he began exploring the possibility of creating work in Bishkhor, he encountered a reality that went far beyond unemployment.

'People told me this was all these women knew'

Anurag began contacting people from his hometown and speaking to those familiar with the community.

He hoped to introduce a livelihood initiative that would allow women to explore work beyond the occupation that had shaped generations of their lives.

Instead, he found himself confronting deeply entrenched attitudes.

He recalls people telling him that the women were accustomed to their existing circumstances and would not want to do anything else.

Some even suggested that the women enjoyed the work they were doing.

"I hated it when people said that this was all these women knew, that they enjoyed it and would not do anything else," Anurag says.

He found the assumption difficult to accept. To him, it was unfair to decide what an entire community wanted or was capable of doing without making an effort to understand its circumstances.

The conversations also revealed how deeply the community's trust had been eroded.

Anurag says several people he spoke to recalled government officials and others visiting the area over the years, making promises that did not translate into lasting change.

He was told that even small sums of money collected in the name of welfare initiatives had allegedly gone missing.

More than one person, he says, recounted an incident in which money had been collected from them and subsequently taken away.

For Anurag, these accounts offered a glimpse into why a new initiative might be met with suspicion rather than enthusiasm.

When people have repeatedly been promised a better future and seen little change, another person arriving with an idea is unlikely to inspire immediate confidence.

Even Anurag, despite his roots in the region, was not automatically trusted.

"People told me that many others had come before me. I cannot say that I am different from everyone else," he says.

His response was simple: He would not make promises he could not guarantee.

Instead, he wanted to begin the work and let the results speak for themselves.

The difficult task of earning their trust

Anurag knew that approaching the women would require more than explaining a business idea.

He first connected with a local man who had been advocating for their rights and had participated in protests and hunger strikes on their behalf. Through him, Anurag was introduced to the community.

He visited homes, met people and attempted to explain what he hoped to establish.

The reception was understandably guarded.

The women had seen outsiders arrive before. Anurag says he was reminded repeatedly that others had also come with promises of change.

He did not claim to have all the answers or offer assurances about outcomes that had not yet materialised.

"I told them I was not going to make promises. The work would start, we would work, and money would begin coming into their hands," he says.

It was an acknowledgement that trust could not be demanded simply because his intentions were good.

For Anurag, even getting the women to sit down and speak with him was significant.

He says he met around 10 to 12 women, spending time with them and trying to understand their situation. Many were hesitant to open up, and he recognises that asking people to discuss deeply personal experiences is not something that can be rushed.

"They do not easily open up or tell their stories," he says.

He believes that once the women have worked for a few months, received regular payments and seen that the initiative is sustainable, they may feel more comfortable sharing their experiences.

For now, he does not want their participation in the project to depend on recounting painful personal histories.

There is something important in that distinction. Their lives do not have to become public testimonies of suffering for them to deserve opportunities, respect and financial independence.

Their immediate need, as Anurag sees it, is for the work to begin and for the promised earnings to become real.

Beyond the runway: Building a livelihood

The collaboration with the Earthomadic Foundation is central to that ambition.

Rather than treating the collection as an isolated fashion statement, Anurag wants to use it to introduce the possibilities of artisanal work and sustainable production to a wider audience.

The initiative is intended to create livelihood opportunities by bringing together the foundation's experience in craft development and training with Anurag's position as a designer.

The immediate plan is to establish production after Lakmé Fashion Week and begin fulfilling orders.

Anurag has already secured some preliminary commitments for products such as sustainable packaging boxes through his personal network. He hopes that these orders will help the initiative get off the ground.

He is also looking at the possibility of encouraging people in his professional circle to source packaging and gifting products from the initiative.

His pitch is straightforward: Rather than buying ordinary packaging, businesses and individuals could choose products made through a livelihood programme that creates work for women who have historically had few choices.

For the initiative to work, however, goodwill alone will not be enough. It will need regular orders, viable pricing, reliable production and sustained demand.

Anurag acknowledges that the work is still at an early stage. The fashion week presentation has brought the project forward, but the production setup and its implementation are yet to take place at full scale.

He expects to focus on establishing the production process immediately after the show.

The intention is to create something that can continue beyond the event, rather than an initiative that attracts attention for a few days and then disappears.

And he is clear about the part he plays in the process.

"I am just a guy who has collaborated with the foundation. I am, you could say, the middleman bringing them into my village. A lot of the approach and effort comes from the foundation," he says.

It is a notable admission in an industry where social initiatives can sometimes become inseparable from a designer's personal brand.

For Anurag, the collaboration is not about claiming sole credit for the work. It is about bringing the foundation's expertise to a community he knows and helping connect its products with potential buyers.

'I will feel I have done something when their first salaries arrive'

Ask Anurag when he will feel that the project has genuinely empowered the women, and he does not point to the collection's completion, the number of garments showcased or the publicity surrounding the event.

He points to a salary.

"I will feel good that I have done something once we start working on a full-fledged basis, complete at least one lot of orders, work for a minimum of a month and their first salaries go out," he says.

Even that milestone, he acknowledges, will require time after Lakmé Fashion Week.

It is a modest measure of success, but a meaningful one.

For a woman who has spent years living with limited economic choices, the ability to earn through a different skill can represent more than an additional source of income. It can offer greater control over how she spends her money, how she plans her future and what possibilities she can consider for herself.

The project cannot undo the stigma these women have faced, nor can a single collection resolve the structural circumstances that have shaped their lives.

But sustainable work could provide a starting point.

Anurag is careful not to claim that this has already happened. The women have not yet begun receiving regular salaries through the initiative, and the long-term impact remains to be seen.

That is precisely why he considers the next phase more important than the show itself.

The garments may introduce the idea to the world. The work that follows will determine whether the idea can translate into a tangible difference.

Why he wants the coverage to tell a different story

For Anurag, the decision to bring the initiative to Lakmé Fashion Week was not simply about creating a collection with a social message.

He says he initially turned down the opportunity, concerned about the timing and the production work he needed to establish in his village. He eventually agreed after discussions with the organisers, even as the schedule meant that the livelihood initiative would have to be set up after the event.

He is also conscious of how the project might be perceived.

A friend once suggested that the collection could be a publicity stunt.

Anurag 's response was that he already had opportunities to receive coverage for his work as a designer. What mattered was how that attention could be used.

"I am not looking for coverage this time. I already get coverage for my designs. But why can't we use that same coverage to talk about something important?" he says.

He has little interest in romanticising the clothes with an elaborate story about a dream, a fictional character or an aesthetic inspiration.

He wants the conversation to extend beyond the garments.

"Designers often talk about beauty and romanticise it. I do not want to waste this coverage romanticising beauty," he says.

It is a pointed observation about fashion's relationship with storytelling. Clothes can be celebrated for their silhouettes, textures and craftsmanship, but fashion also has the power to direct attention towards people and circumstances that are otherwise overlooked.

With Artisanal, Anurag hopes to use that visibility to bring attention to the women of Bishkhor and the need for dignified livelihood opportunities.

The collection features pieces made entirely by artisans, according to Gupta, bringing the work of craft practitioners into the spotlight.

Yet, the most important part of the project may be what the audience does after the show.

If the attention leads to orders for sustainable packaging, continued demand for the women's work and the establishment of a functioning production unit, the runway could become the beginning of something more enduring.

A future defined by choice

There is an uncomfortable truth at the heart of this story: The women Anurag hopes to work with have every reason to be sceptical.

They have lived with social stigma and inherited circumstances. They have heard promises before. They are being asked to consider a new possibility without yet knowing whether it will provide a stable income.

It would be easy to frame their lives as a story of suffering and present a designer as the person arriving to rescue them.

Anurag's account suggests a more complicated reality. He is still trying to earn their trust, and the initiative has yet to demonstrate that it can provide the regular work and earnings he hopes to establish.

His intentions may be sincere, but the real test will be whether the project delivers on them.

The women of Bishkhor do not need their lives to be turned into a dramatic narrative to prove that they deserve dignity. Nor should their futures depend on whether their stories move an audience at a fashion show.

What they need are opportunities that are real, work that is fairly compensated and the freedom to decide what comes next.

That is the promise behind Artisanal.

When the lights go up at Lakmé Fashion Week and the collection takes its place on the runway, the garments will have a moment in the spotlight. But Anurag's definition of success lies elsewhere: In a production unit that is running, orders that keep coming in and women receiving their first salaries.

For now, that future is still being built.

And perhaps the most meaningful thing about this collection is not that it claims to have changed lives, but that it is attempting to begin a process whose success will ultimately be measured by what happens after the applause fades.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff