Can A Couple With Different Political Views Have A Healthy Relationship?

'If someone's political beliefs start showing up in the way they treat people from different communities, socioeconomic backgrounds or faiths, that's a red flag.'

'If someone cannot respect other human beings, someday they may struggle to respect you too,' says Life and Relationship Coach Ayushi Mathur.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

What began as outrage over the NEET paper leak snowballed into one of the country's biggest youth-led protests in recent years.

Students took to the streets of Jantar Mantar and Mumbai, demanding accountability, Parliament witnessed disruptions and social media became a battleground of opinions.

As the movement grew, so did the political divide, with timelines flooded by competing narratives, leaving many Indians identifying more strongly than ever with opposing ideological camps.

But what happens when that divide exists at home?

Can two people who vote differently, consume different kinds of news and fundamentally disagree on the direction the country should take still build a healthy relationship? Or do political differences inevitably seep into everyday life?

Rishika Shah/Rediff spoke to Ayushi Mathur, certified life and relationship coach, NLP practitioner, Gestalt psychology master and co-founder of LBD Retreats, along with Pallavi (name changed to maintain privacy) and Divya Nair, two women whose marriages have survived despite differing political beliefs, to understand what really makes such relationships work and where they can begin to fall apart.

Politics isn't the problem. Contempt is.

According to Mathur, opposing political beliefs don't automatically make a relationship incompatible.

"In my experience, my partner and I have very different political views yet it has never become a relationship problem," she says.

What determines whether a relationship survives isn't political ideology itself but how couples treat each other despite their disagreements.

"It's your day-to-day values, lifestyle and how you function as partners that matter. Can you disagree about the larger economy or the state of the country and still be loving at home?"

She believes every relationship comes with disagreements, whether they're about money, parenting or politics.

"The danger begins when disagreement turns into resentment and contempt. That's what destroys relationships."

Mathur points out that many political debates quickly become personal.

"People stop debating policies and start attacking each other's character. The moment you reduce your partner to a political label instead of seeing them as a person, the relationship suffers."

Are political beliefs really about values?

Political opinions often emerge from upbringing, lived experiences and family influences, says Mathur. "But at the end of the day, they are still choices."

She encourages couples to ask a more important question than 'Who did you vote for?'

Instead, ask: 'How do these beliefs show up in the way we live together?'

Someone's political beliefs may influence their value system but they don't automatically define how they behave as a partner.

"The real question is whether you're willing to communicate and understand each other's perspective. You don't have to agree. You simply have to listen to understand."

When does politics become a relationship issue?

For Mathur, the answer is simple.

"It becomes a problem when political disagreement changes how you see your partner."

If every disagreement leaves one person feeling judged, disrespected or disliked, politics is no longer just politics.

"If you feel contempt or disgust for your partner because they think differently, that's a relationship issue."

The three mistakes couples make

Mathur sees three recurring patterns among couples who struggle with political differences.

They confuse political opinions with personality.

1. Instead of discussing ideas, partners begin labelling each other.

"'You're so traditional.' 'You're anti-this.' 'You're blind.'

"The conversation shifts from politics to attacking who the other person is."

2. They carry political emotions into their relationship.

Constant exposure to political news and social media can leave people emotionally charged before the day even begins.

"If you wake up consuming political content and carry those emotions into your relationship, you're more likely to snap at your partner."

She recommends discussing politics with like-minded friends when needed instead of expecting your partner to absorb every frustration.

3. They argue to win.

"Not every political discussion has to end with someone being right."

Healthy couples, she says, approach disagreements with curiosity rather than competition.

"The goal shouldn't be to defeat your partner. It should be to understand them."

Social media makes everything louder

Mathur believes social media algorithms have amplified ideological bubbles.

"If you engage with one kind of political content, your algorithm keeps reinforcing that perspective."

She recalls having a similar disagreement with her partner over whether people should publicly post about a recent protest movement.

"I believed social media should be used to amplify important causes. He felt helping people mattered more than posting online."

They discussed their perspectives, understood each other and consciously decided not to revisit the argument.

"If we already know we think differently, repeatedly having the same fight only creates friction."

IMAGE: Ayushi Mathur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushi Mathur IMAGE: Ayushi Mathur.

Are some issues harder to compromise on?

Not every political issue carries the same emotional weight.

Mathur believes issues related to gender are more likely to become relationship deal-breakers because they directly affect everyday life within a marriage.

Similarly, issues that personally impact one partner or their loved ones often evoke stronger emotional responses than broader national debates.

Do younger couples care more about political alignment?

Mathur says yes.

She has seen friendships and relationships end because of political disagreements.

She attributes this shift to two factors.

The first is unprecedented access to information and opinion through social media.

"The previous generations didn't have this constant exposure."

The second is independence.

"Earlier, marriage was also about security. Today's younger generations are financially independent so they're less willing to stay in relationships that don't align with their values."

Curiosity over conversion

When couples seek her help, Mathur doesn't ask them to convince each other. She asks them to become curious.

Instead of saying, 'How could you possibly believe that?' Ask, 'Help me understand what led you to this belief.'

"When people genuinely try to understand where their partner is coming from, conversations become far less combative."

The biggest red flag

For Mathur, political differences themselves aren't the warning sign.

Behaviour is.

"If someone's political beliefs start showing up in the way they treat people from different communities, socioeconomic backgrounds or faiths, that's a red flag. If someone cannot respect other human beings, someday they may struggle to respect you too."

When politics enters the marriage

For journalist Divya Nair, political differences surfaced almost immediately after marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2014, the same year India witnessed a major political shift.

Election discussions at her husband's family home soon became emotionally charged. "Except for my father-in-law and me, everyone believed they had made the right political choice. My views were barely heard."

Over the years, she found herself trying to fact-check WhatsApp forwards and misinformation shared within the extended family. "As a journalist, I tried to debunk some of these claims. It reduced the forwarding but it never really stopped."

Instead, she often found herself being labelled. "If I criticised the government, I was called anti-national, biased or blind."

For Pallavi, the differences were evident from the beginning too. She knew her husband's family leaned strongly to the right before they got married. "I was born into a hard right-wing family too so political discussions weren't entirely new to me.

But after marriage, certain beliefs started reflecting in his decisions. One conversation stayed with her. "He once said Hindutva should be a stronger concept and that children should grow up with those values. While I'm okay with values, I don't believe they need to be preserved under a religious identity."

When differences spill into everyday life

For both women, politics has occasionally found its way into everyday conversations.

Divya recalls a road trip celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary that turned into a debate over public celebrations around the Ram temple. "I felt the slogans and processions had become politically charged. My husband believed there was nothing wrong with celebrating Hinduism."

For Pallavi, the biggest disagreement centred around how they would raise future children. "My husband wants our children to grow up with a Hinduism-first approach. I want to teach equality across all religions." The argument escalated into her being called the "black sheep" of the family because she didn't share their views.

With extended family too, both have learnt that silence is often easier than confrontation.

Divya says discussions usually end in personal attacks rather than meaningful conversations while Pallavi avoids political discussions altogether with relatives. "If someone says something I disagree with, I usually nod and move on," she says.

Choosing peace over persuasion

Despite their ideological differences, neither woman believes politics alone should determine the fate of a marriage.

After their son was born, Divya and her husband consciously drew a boundary. "We mutually decided to stop discussing politics," says Divya. "If he switches on the news, I put on my headphones."

Looking back, however, she believes politics should be discussed before marriage. "Apart from finances and division of responsibilities, couples should have honest conversations about politics, women and religion. Those discussions tell you whether someone can disagree respectfully."

Pallavi says she and her husband have an unspoken agreement to prioritise each other's happiness over political debates. "We respect each other's views. Sometimes it becomes a debate but our peace matters more."

She also disagrees with the growing belief that people with opposing political ideologies can never make a relationship work. "The world isn't black and white. Politics is only one aspect of a relationship. If your partner's nature, compassion and the way they treat you matter more, then it can absolutely work."