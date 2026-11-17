Under the NEET-UG 2026 rules, students can complete physics, chemistry, biology as additional subjects through a recognised board such as the National Institute of Open Schooling after Class 12, says rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes.

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Is it compulsory to study physics, chemistry, biology and English in class 12 to appear for NEET-UG?

Can commerce students appear for NEET after studying at the National Institute of Open Schooling?

Can a student appear for NEET if they have completed class 12 from two different education boards?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, the founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG, answers your queries.

You can ask rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar your career-related questions HERE.

Anonymous: I passed class 12 commerce from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) in 2019, with English as a passed subject.

After completing Class 12, I studied physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) as additional subjects through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), including the practical examinations.

I wish to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2027 and seek admission to the bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) course.

Kindly clarify the following:

Am I eligible for MBBS admission under the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Gujarat State Quota with my GSEB Commerce marksheet and NIOS additional PCB marksheet?

Will both marksheets together satisfy the qualifying examination requirements of the MCC or the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC)?

Will my NIOS additional subject marksheet be accepted during original document verification?

I understand that PCB and English are compulsory subjects for the counselling and MBBS admission process. However, I completed English as part of my commerce stream and have only a separate NIOS marksheet for PCB, including practical examination marks obtained through the On-Demand Examination (ODE) from a recognised board.

Thank you.

Here is a point-by-point reply to your query:

NEET-UG 2027 eligibility: Yes. Under the NEET-UG 2026 rules, students can complete PCB as additional subjects through a recognised board such as NIOS after class 12.

MCC and Gujarat state quota: You should be eligible under MCC guidelines if your GSEB English and NIOS PCB qualifications together meet the prescribed criteria. However, acceptance under the Gujarat state quota should be confirmed separately with ACPUGMEC.

Combined marksheets: Your GSEB commerce marksheet and NIOS PCB marksheet can establish that you have studied the required subjects, provided both are valid and officially recognised.

Original document verification: Carry both original marksheets, NIOS practical examination records and relevant passing certificates. Final acceptance rests with the counselling authority.

English requirement: Your passed English subject from GSEB Commerce may satisfy the English requirement. However, obtain written confirmation from ACPUGMEC regarding the acceptance of English and PCB qualifications from two different boards.

Please note: These conclusions are based on NEET-UG 2026 regulations. Please verify the NEET-UG 2027 information bulletin when it is published.

Ajay: I passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in February 2025 with physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology (PCMB).

At that time, I was preparing for NEET and cleared its eligibility criteria as I scored 42 in PCB and 45 in mathematics. I belong to the other backward classes (OBC) category, for which an aggregate of 40 per cent was required for NEET eligibility.

However, I am now planning to appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET). I cannot obtain an OBC certificate for MHT-CET because I do not have any proof of residence in Maharashtra dating back to before 1967.

The MHT-CET eligibility criteria require an aggregate of 45 per cent. I am now considering appearing for information technology (IT) as an isolated subject examination.

Can I replace chemistry with IT during the centralised admission process (CAP) registration? Is this allowed?

As I understand, physics and mathematics are compulsory subjects, along with one optional subject from chemistry, biology, IT, computer science, biotechnology, etc.

Please help clarify this doubt.

You cannot assume that passing IT as an isolated subject will allow you to replace chemistry during MHT-CET CAP registration. Eligibility depends on the applicable Maharashtra CET cell rules for your admission year and subject combination.

According to the 2026 MHT-CET brochure, IT is an approved alternative to chemistry, provided it is an officially recognised HSC subject and you meet the prescribed aggregate marks. However, acceptance of an isolated IT examination must be confirmed with the CET cell before you rely on it.

It is strongly advised that you download the latest MHT-CET brochure and read all the relevant clauses. You can also contact the CET cell for further clarification and to address any doubts.

Good luck!

Anonymous: I passed Class 12 Science (PCB) from GSEB in 2024. My PCB aggregate is 47.33 per cent.

I am planning to appear for the NIOS On-Demand Examinations (ODE) in physics, chemistry and biology in January 2027.

I have the following questions:

Can I use my existing GSEB Class 12 passing certificate along with a NIOS stream 4 ODE marksheet for physics, chemistry and biology to meet the NEET-UG 2027 eligibility criteria?

Will my GSEB and NIOS marks be considered together when calculating the required PCB percentage?

Since NIOS stream 4 provides a marksheet but not a new passing certificate, could this create problems during MBBS counselling or document verification?

Is this route valid for a general-economically weaker section (EWS) candidate seeking MBBS admission in 2027?

Which official National Medical Commission (NMC) regulation or NEET rule confirms whether this specific combination of GSEB and NIOS documents is acceptable?

Here is a point-by-point reply to your query:

GSEB and NIOS ODE: This combination may be acceptable but the NEET-UG 2027 rules must confirm whether your specific combination of certificates is accepted. Obtain written clarification from the NMC or National Testing Agency (NTA).

Combining marks: Do not assume that GSEB and NIOS marks will automatically be combined. Your PCB aggregate must meet the applicable minimum requirement, which is generally 50 per cent for general-EWS candidates.

NIOS marksheet only: A separate NIOS passing certificate may not be necessary if you retain your GSEB class 12 passing certificate. However, document verification could raise questions about the combined qualification.

General-EWS eligibility: Your existing PCB aggregate of 47.33 per cent is below the usual 50 per cent requirement. Your eligibility would depend on whether the additional NIOS marks are accepted for calculating the PCB aggregate.

Official rules: Refer to the NMC Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 and the NMC clarification dated February 22, 2025, on NIOS and additional subjects. Neither explicitly guarantees acceptance of this exact GSEB-plus-NIOS combination. Therefore, seek written confirmation before relying on this route.

You can ask rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar your career-related questions HERE.

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