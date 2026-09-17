California To Charkop: 'Bappa Is A Member Of Our Family'

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deekshita, Dhrithi and Uma Shanker

Deekshita, Dhrithi and Uma Shanker from Secunderabad sent us this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhe Shyam Bharathula

Radhe Shyam Bharathula from Tracy, California, sends us this picture of her Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bulbule

The Bulbule family from Yelahanka, Bengaluru, sent us this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishore Dahale

Kishore Dahale from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, sent us this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikesh Mane and Kiran Mane

Vikesh Mane and Kiran Mane celebrate the 73rd year of Ganpati Bappa's arrival at their residence in Charkop, Kandivali, north west Mumbai.

"This beautiful tradition began with my grandfather when his son, Ganesh Mane (my father), was born. What started as a family tradition has now continued for 73 years, carrying forward faith, love, and togetherness across generations," says Vikesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

Rishikesh Tiwari from Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East, north east Mumbai, sent us this picture.

"For 21 years, we have had the divine blessing of welcoming Shrimant Gajanan Bappa into our home.

"For us, gharghuti Ganpati is not merely a festival, a decoration or a tradition. Bappa is a member of our family."

"Every year, His arrival fills our home with devotion, positivity, happiness and an indescribable divine energy. And every year, although we know that Bappa will stay with us only for a few days, the memories and blessings He leaves behind remain with us throughout the year."

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff