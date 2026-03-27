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Home  » Get Ahead » Why He Called Priyanka Chopra 'The All-Time Gorgeous'!

Why He Called Priyanka Chopra 'The All-Time Gorgeous'!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 15:31 IST

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Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran couldn't stop praising his muse Priyanka Chopra, who attended Bvlgari's Milan event in one of his statement couture creations.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvglari event in Milan in Nicholas Jebran gown

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After turning heads in a black tulle gown at the Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewellery Collection, Priyanka Chopra recently put in a glamorous appearance while attending another Bvlgari event in Milan.

Dressed in a bold pastel gown by Lebanese Fashion Designer Nicolas Jebran that featured a thigh high slit, PeeCee added a soft, dramatic touch with a pink feather wrap that flowed to the floor.

The outfit is a part of the designer's Spring/Summer Spectrum collection 2026.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvglari event in Milan in Nicholas Jebran gown

The designer took to Instagram to praise Priyanka for adding glam to the couture piece.

'There she goes... the all time gorgeous @priyankachopra chooses a #NicolasJebran#SS26 statement dress to attend the @bvlgari Ettletica event in Milan last night,' Jebran wrote on his Instagram, sharing pictures of Priyanka from the event.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvglari event in Milan in Nicholas Jebran gown

Priyanka also wore some exquisite Bvlgari statement pieces -- a diamond necklace with colourful gemstones, matching earrings and a bold ruby ring.

 

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvglari event in Milan in Nicholas Jebran gown

With her hair styled in soft side-swept waves, The Bluff actor's evening makeup was all about embracing natural glam.

Her dewy skin featured subtle eye shimmer, flushed cheeks and glossed brown-with-a-hint-of-red lips.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvglari event in Milan in Nicholas Jebran gown

Priyanka's stunning look for the after party proved why she's leads the list when it comes to global high fashion.

priyanka chopra attends bvlgari event after party in milan

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