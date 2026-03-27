Why He Called Priyanka Chopra 'The All-Time Gorgeous'!

Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran couldn't stop praising his muse Priyanka Chopra, who attended Bvlgari's Milan event in one of his statement couture creations.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After turning heads in a black tulle gown at the Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewellery Collection, Priyanka Chopra recently put in a glamorous appearance while attending another Bvlgari event in Milan.

Dressed in a bold pastel gown by Lebanese Fashion Designer Nicolas Jebran that featured a thigh high slit, PeeCee added a soft, dramatic touch with a pink feather wrap that flowed to the floor.

The outfit is a part of the designer's Spring/Summer Spectrum collection 2026.

The designer took to Instagram to praise Priyanka for adding glam to the couture piece.

'There she goes... the all time gorgeous @priyankachopra chooses a #NicolasJebran#SS26 statement dress to attend the @bvlgari Ettletica event in Milan last night,' Jebran wrote on his Instagram, sharing pictures of Priyanka from the event.

Priyanka also wore some exquisite Bvlgari statement pieces -- a diamond necklace with colourful gemstones, matching earrings and a bold ruby ring.

With her hair styled in soft side-swept waves, The Bluff actor's evening makeup was all about embracing natural glam.

Her dewy skin featured subtle eye shimmer, flushed cheeks and glossed brown-with-a-hint-of-red lips.

Priyanka's stunning look for the after party proved why she's leads the list when it comes to global high fashion.