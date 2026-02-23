Butter Chicken, Shahi Paneer Are World's Top Stews

TasteAtlas, the online global food guide, has just released its list of top stews.

Many Indian dishes make it to this compilation. Given that a stew is a slow-cooked dish of vegetables in thickened gravy, we may not exactly consider those that figured as stews! But they are on this list and are, of course, tasty enough to be there.

Have a look at the top world stews and the traditional Indian preparations that are part of the world's 50 favourite stews.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dtarazona/Wikimedia Commons

1. Seco de Cabrito, Peru

This well-known Peruvian specialty ranks on the top. From the northern regions of the country, it features tender goat meat simmered with chillies, peas, carrots in a fragrant coriander-based sauce, enriched with onions, cumin, garlic, oregano, oil and assorted spices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons

2. Phanaeng Curry, Thailand

The rich Thai favourite ranks second in the list, standing out for its creamy consistency and gentle sweet-salty peanut notes.

Typically prepared with beef, chicken, duck, pork, the meat is slowly braised in coconut milk, curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce, palm sugar and traditionally skips vegetables altogether.

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.lezzetcatering.com/Wikimedia Commons

3. Hünkar Beğendi, Turkiye

A Turkish classic featuring slow-cooked lamb, presented over a silky roasted aubergine purée, often enriched with milk and cheese. A light tomato topping or fresh parsley is sometimes added, and it currently holds No 3 spot on the global stew list.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amankjha1994/Wikimedia Commons

4. Murgh Makhani Or Butter Chicken, India

Widely recognised as one of India's most famous dishes, the buttery runaway fave came into being in the 1950s in Delhi when Kundan Lal Gujral founded Moti Mahal.

Spiced chicken, often tandoor-roasted, after yoghurt marination, it is finished in a smooth tomato-butter-cream gravy, earning it fourth position on the global ranking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ocdp/Wikimedia Commons

5. Karē, Japan

Occupying No. 5 is the Japanese version of a curry, hugely popular nationwide. Thick, sweet, not too spicy, Japanese curries are made with vegetables and meat, and eaten with rice and noodles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sherlyn111/Wikimedia Commons

6. Shahi Paneer, India

Rooted in royal Mughal-style cooking, it is a sumptuous paneer dish, consisting of cottage cheese slowly braised in a creamy onions, cashews tomato-based gravy. Served with naans, rotis, or puris, it holds sixth position on the global stew list.

Photograph: Kind courtesy kspoddar/Wikimedia Commons

23. Keema, India

Indian-style minced lamb or chicken is 23 on the global list. It is gently cooked with peas, chillies, onion, ginger-garlic paste, ghee, spices and sometimes potatoes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lopanayak/Wikimedia Commons

28. Saag Paneer, India

Another well-loved paneer curry takes 28th position on the top 50 list. Cubes of fried or raw paneer are dunked in a velvety purée of leafy greens be they mustard leaves, spinach, fenugreek, enriched with tomatoes and fragrant spices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy aimee rivers/Wikimedia Commons

36. Dal Tadka, India

Yes, it is also listed as a stew, ranked 36, the backbone of much of India's everyday cuisine, in different avatars, it is commonly made with toor dal with garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes, aromatic spices, tempered in ghee, added in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prads2189/Wikimedia Commons

39. Chingri Malai Curry, India

Placed 39th, this Bengali seafood speciality features prawns cooked in coconut milk with aromatic spices, onions, chilly, turmeric and mustard oil, with ghee drizzled on top for a rich finish, and sometimes sprinkled with garam masala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy gahdjun/Wikimedia Commons

11. Rogan Josh, India

Ranking 48th, the Kashmiri delight is about succulent lamb made in a deep-red gravy, its vibrant colour coming from mild Kashmiri chillies and aromatic spices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

12. Madras Curry, India

A generic curry from Chennai comes in at 49, which probably refers to the robust South India preparation using chicken or lamb cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomato, curry leaves, coconut milk, imli and bold spice blends that contain red chillies, fenugreek, dried curry leaves, cumin and more.