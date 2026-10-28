'Brushing Twice A Day Is Not Enough To Prevent Cavities'

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with nearly three decades of experience, offers tips on how you can maintain good dental hygiene.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helena Lopes/Pexels

Yellow teeth.

Crooked lower teeth.

Dentures.

Human teeth change as we age.

Understanding and managing these changes will help us take better care of our teeth and maintain oral hygiene.

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with nearly three decades of experience, lists the dos and don'ts to keep in mind to maintain your dental hygiene.

You can post your dental health questions for rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE

Anonymous: I brush twice a day but still notice a yellowish layer building up on my lower front teeth.

It doesn't really hurt so I've been ignoring it.

Can regular brushing remove this kind of buildup or does it usually need professional cleaning?

Hello. The yellowish layer you notice is very likely tartar (also called dental calculus). This is nothing but mineralised or hardened plaque and food debris.

Regular brushing can certainly prevent it from forming but is unlikely to remove it once it has already formed.

I suggest you consult your dentist and get a professional cleaning done and then set for yourself a regular and effective brushing regimen to prevent tartar from forming again.

Please note that brushing twice a day is not enough to prevent tartar or cavities if your brushing technique is inadequate.

Anonymous: I have crooked lower teeth since I was 13 but they are healthy.

Food often gets stuck between them and I have to clean them frequently.

My dentist recently suggested that I undergo an alignment procedure to correct their position.

I would like to know whether this is necessary if the teeth are otherwise healthy, what the risks and benefits are and if there are any non-surgical alternatives I should consider.

Hello. Alignment procedures (referred to as orthodontic treatment) are not necessary except if you have a speech problem or have difficulty in effectively chewing your food.

The other reason to seek treatment is, of course, to improve your appearance.

The food lodgement you speak of is likely to get worse as you grow older.

Apart from the obvious cosmetic improvement, orthodontic alignment will make it easier for you to brush your teeth and thus prevent other dental problems which could arise later due to inadequate cleaning.

Orthodontic treatment is fundamentally non-surgical in nature.

Your orthodontist, after a thorough evaluation, can suggest the best possible course of action and help you choose between clear aligners or traditional braces.

Anonymous: My father has dentures and sometimes removes them at night because he finds them uncomfortable.

He also occasionally sleeps without them for several days when his gums feel sore.

Is there a proper routine for cleaning and wearing dentures and how often should someone with dentures have their mouth checked by a dentist?

Hello. It's always advisable to remove dentures at night. This allows the gums to rest and recover.

Natural teeth, remember, are anchored in the jaw bone. The pressures of mastication are not borne by the gums but transmitted directly to the bone underneath.

Nature had never intended our gums to take biting stresses. But, with dentures, the gums are forced to.

It's perfectly normal for gums to feel sore at the day's end. Removing the dentures gives the gums time to recover.

Dentures need to be cleaned with a brush preferably under a running tap after every meal. Food invariably tends to get underneath the dentures and, if left uncleaned, can lead to gum infection.

Denture-wearing patients, like everyone, need to consult their dentist at regular intervals say, once every six months.

Gum disease is sometimes asymptomatic and can go undiscovered for long periods. A dentist however can spot it before it gets worse and suggest remedial measures.

It goes without saying that if the denture is causing discomfort or repeated injuries, you need to consult your dentist and get the dentures adjusted at the earliest.

You can post your dental health questions for rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE

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