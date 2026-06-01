Bromocriptine To Marocain: Scripps Bee Winning Words

Shrey Parikh, 14, lifted the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Cup at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall in Washington DC, by correctly spelling tongue-twister bromocriptine.

What does bromocriptine mean? And over the years which were the final tricky spell-off words? Read on...

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh with his family on the stage with EW Scripps Company President and CEO Adam Symson, left. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Bromocriptine in 2026

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, bromocriptine is: 'A polypeptide ergot derivative C32H40BrN5O5 that mimics the activity of dopamine in inhibiting prolactin secretion'.

Pitted against feisty 12-year-old Ishaan Gupta from New Jersey in the final round, Shrey emerged victorious in the last 90 seconds of the Bee, spelling 32 words perfectly.

From Rancho Cucamonga, California, a township east of Los Angeles, on the lower slopes of the San Gabriel mountains, his father Dr Gaurav Parikh is a local interventional cardiologist and his mother Dr Khyati Mehta, who coached and supported him, is a pediatric gastroenterologist. His family hails from Gujarat.

Shrey is in the eighth grade at the Day Creek Intermediate School. The teen lost his school spelling bee last year, although he finished third in the national bee the year before last. He soared through this year's national bee.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Eclaircissement in 2025

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, eclaircissement is: 'A clearing up something obscure'.

Faizan Zaki, whose family traces its roots to Hyderabad, became only the fifth runner-up in the Scripps National Spelling Bee's history to return and win the championship, taking home prize money of $52,500.

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Abseil in 2024

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, abseil is: 'The act of descending a steep cliff or rock face by sliding down a controlled, fixed rope while pushing your feet against the slope'.

Bruhat Soma, from Tampa, Florida, whose family originally hails from Telangana, holds up the trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Psammophile in 2023

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, psammophile is: 'An organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soils or areas'.

Dev Shah was crowned champion of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scripps National Spelling Bee/Instagram

Moorhen in 2022

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, moorhen is: 'A small black bird with a short, red and yellow beak that lives on or near water'.

Harini Logan from Texas claimed the title of champion at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scripps National Spelling Bee/Instagram

Murraya in 2021

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, murraya is: 'A genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees (family Rutaceae) having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals'.

Because of COVID-19 there was no bee in 2020. The 93rd annual spelling bee took place in 2021 and the winner was Zaila Avant-Garde, the first ever African American, the first from the state of Louisiana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scripps Spell Bee/Twitter

Auslaut, Erysipelas, Palama, Aiguillette, Odylic, Cernuous, Pendeloque, Bougainvillea in 2019

According to the Oxford English Dictionary:

Auslaut: 'a final sound in a word or syllable'.

Erysipelas: 'a bacterial infection of the skin'.

Palama: 'a young pigeon suitable for food'.

Aiguillette: ' an ornamental tagged cord worn on a uniform'.

Odylic: 'relating to a hypothetical life force'.

Cernuous: 'nodding or drooping'.

Pendeloque: 'a pear-shaped hanging ornament or gem'.

Bougainvillea: 'a tropical ornamental vine with brightly coloured bracts'.

Of the six boys and two girls who jointly won the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, seven had an Indian connection.

The final words spelled correctly by the co-champions include auslaut by Rishik Gandhasri, erysipelas by Erin Howard, bougainvillea by Saketh Sundar, aiguillette by Shruthika Padhy, pendeloque by Sohum Sukhatankar, palama by Abhijay Kodali, cernuous by Christophe Serrao and odylic by Rohan Raja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scripps Spell Bee/Twitter

Koinonia in 2018

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, koinonia is: 'The Christian fellowship or body of believers'.

For the 14th consecutive year, an Indian-American contestant claimed the Scripps National Spelling Bee title, with 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani securing victory by correctly spelling koinonia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scripps National Spelling Bee/Instagram

Marocain in 2017

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, marocain is: 'A ribbed crepe fabric used in women's clothing'.

Ananya Vinay was crowned champion of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee after the California sixth-grader masterfully spelt the name of this fabric.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Gesellschaft, Feldenkrais in 2016

According to the Oxford English Dictionary:

Gesellschaft is : 'A social group held together by practical concerns, formal and impersonal relationships, etc'.

Feldenkrais is: 'A system of gentle movements that promote flexibility, coordination, and self-awareness'.

Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar were crowned co-champions of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee.