Breast Cancer: 10 Myths You Need To Stop Believing

From believing that only women get breast cancer to assuming that a painless lump is harmless, Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra busts common myths and explains why early detection can make all the difference.

IMAGE: This image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

Breast cancer is surrounded by myths that can do more harm than good.

Some people believe it affects only women while others assume that if nobody in their family has had the disease, they have nothing to worry about.

Then there are those who dismiss a painless lump, put off a doctor's appointment out of fear or assume that a breast cancer diagnosis automatically means losing a breast.

But how much of what we believe about breast cancer -- October is breast cancer awareness month -- is actually true?

Rishika Shah/Rediffspoke to Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra, assistant professor at the State Cancer Institute, Patna, ho separates fact from fiction and explains what everyone needs to know about breast cancer.

Myth: Breast cancer affects only women

Fact: Men can develop breast cancer too

One of the most common misconceptions is that breast cancer is exclusively a women's disease. According to Dr Mishra, this belief can delay diagnosis in men, causing them to miss the opportunity for early treatment.

Although breast cancer is far more common in women, men also have breast tissue and can develop the disease. A lump, nipple discharge, nipple retraction or other unusual changes in the breast area should never be ignored simply because the person is male.

The takeaway? Breast cancer awareness is not restricted by gender.

Myth: If breast cancer doesn't run in your family, you're safe

Fact: Many people diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease

Family history can increase a person's risk, particularly when several close relatives have been affected or a hereditary gene mutation is present. However, having no family history does not mean you are immune.

Dr Mishra points out that only around five to 10 per cent of breast cancers are hereditary, meaning they are associated with inherited genetic factors.

If breast cancer runs in your family, speak to a doctor about your personal risk and whether genetic counselling or earlier screening may be appropriate. But don't assume you're risk-free just because nobody in your family has been diagnosed.

Myth: Breast cancer occurs in older women

Fact: Younger women can develop breast cancer too

While breast cancer is more common in older women, it can also affect women in their twenties and thirties.

Dr Mishra highlights the importance of recognising breast cancer in younger adults, including the challenges posed by dense breast tissue and certain more aggressive tumour subtypes.

Younger women should not panic or assume every breast lump is cancer. Many lumps in this age group are benign. However, a new or persistent lump, unusual nipple changes or other concerning symptoms deserve medical evaluation, regardless of age.

Being young is not a reason to dismiss a warning sign.

IMAGE: Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra IMAGE: Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra.

Myth: Underwired bras, deodorants and breast injuries cause breast cancer

Fact: There is no convincing scientific evidence that these everyday factors cause breast cancer.

Rumours linking underwired bras, antiperspirants and deodorants to breast cancer have circulated for years. Similarly, some people worry that accidentally hitting or injuring their breast could trigger the disease.

Dr Mishra says these claims are not supported by scientific evidence.

An injury can cause bruising, tenderness or a lump due to changes in the breast tissue but it does not cause breast cancer. If a lump persists after an injury, however, it is worth getting it checked rather than automatically attributing it to the trauma.

So, you don't need to give up your favourite deodorant or underwired bra out of fear of breast cancer.

Myth: A lump is the only warning sign of breast cancer

Fact: Breast cancer can cause several changes; not all of them involve a lump

A lump is an important symptom but it is not the only one to watch out for. Dr Mishra advises paying attention to changes such as

A new, hard or fixed lump in the breast or armpit.

Skin dimpling, puckering or a texture resembling orange peel.

A sore or ulcer on the breast that does not heal.

New nipple inversion, retraction or ulceration.

Spontaneous nipple discharge, particularly if it is bloody or clear.

A noticeable change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast.

Not every lump is cancer. Benign conditions such as fibroadenomas and changes associated with the menstrual cycle can also cause lumps or swelling.

The important distinction is that you cannot reliably identify a lump as benign or malignant by touch alone. Any new or persistent change should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Myth: A painless breast lump is nothing to worry about

Fact: Breast cancer lumps can be painless, especially in the early stages

Pain is not a reliable way to distinguish a benign lump from a cancerous one. Some harmless breast conditions can be painful while breast cancer may cause no pain at all.

Dr Mishra cautions against waiting for pain to develop before seeking medical advice.

If you discover a new lump, don't panic but don't ignore it either. Arrange a clinical examination promptly so that a doctor can determine whether imaging or a biopsy is needed.

Waiting for a lump to become painful is not a safe approach to breast health.

Myth: You don't need to know how your breasts normally look or feel

Fact: Breast self-awareness can help you recognise changes that need medical attention

As Dr Mishra explains, no one knows your body's usual characteristics better than you do. Being familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel can make it easier to notice something unusual.

He recommends visual inspection in front of a mirror, followed by gently feeling each breast and the surrounding area, including the armpits.

Look out for a new or persistent lump, focal thickening, skin dimpling, sudden nipple inversion, unusual nipple discharge or changes in the skin around the nipple.

There is no need to follow an elaborate or rigid self-examination ritual. The aim is to understand what is normal for you and seek medical advice if something changes.

One important distinction: Breast self-awareness is not a substitute for recommended screening. A person can have breast cancer without noticing a lump or other obvious change, which is why screening matters even when you feel well.

Myth: You only need a mammogram if you notice a lump

Fact: Screening is designed to detect breast cancer before symptoms appear

A diagnostic test investigates a symptom or abnormal finding. Screening, on the other hand, is intended to identify possible cancer in people who do not have symptoms.

For women at average risk, screening recommendations vary by country and medical organisation. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends mammograms every two years for women aged 40 to 74. Other organisations offer different schedules, including annual screening for certain age groups.

Women with a strong family history, a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, or a history of radiation therapy to the chest at a young age may need a different screening plan. Depending on their individual risk, screening may begin earlier and include both mammography and MRI.

Dr Mishra emphasises the importance of identifying high-risk individuals and tailoring screening to their needs.

In India, women should discuss the most appropriate screening schedule with their doctor, taking into account their age, personal history, and risk factors. If you notice a suspicious change, do not wait until your next routine screening appointment.

Myth: A mammogram always detects breast cancer

Fact: Mammograms are valuable screening tools but they are not infallible

Mammography can miss some breast cancers. Dense breast tissue can make abnormalities more difficult to see because both dense tissue and many tumours appear white on a mammogram.

Dr Mishra notes that ultrasound can be particularly useful when evaluating breast symptoms in younger women while an MRI may be recommended for certain high-risk individuals.

However, no single imaging test is appropriate for everyone. Ultrasound is often used to evaluate a lump in younger women while mammography remains an important screening tool. MRI may be added for people at high risk or in specific clinical situations.

The choice of test depends on age, symptoms, breast density, risk factors and the doctor's assessment. A normal mammogram should not automatically end the investigation if a concerning symptom persists.

Myth: Lifestyle has little to do with breast cancer risk

Fact: Some lifestyle and reproductive factors can influence risk and there are steps you can take to help reduce it

Dr Mishra highlights the role of oestrogen exposure and obesity in breast cancer risk.

Body fat can produce oestrogen, particularly after menopause, which helps explain why excess body weight is associated with a higher risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. Other factors, including alcohol consumption and physical inactivity can also influence the risk factor.

Reproductive and hormonal factors matter too. Starting menstruation early, reaching menopause later and certain forms of hormone therapy can affect cumulative hormone exposure and breast cancer risk.

However, breast cancer is not caused by one single factor and not all hormone exposure is harmful. Many people diagnosed with breast cancer have no clearly identifiable preventable risk factor.

Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, limiting or avoiding alcohol and discussing the benefits and risks of hormone therapy with a doctor are sensible steps. But, remember, while these measures can reduce risk, they cannot eliminate it entirely.

Myth: A breast cancer diagnosis always means losing your breast or undergoing chemotherapy

Fact: Treatment depends on the type and stage of cancer; breast conservation is often possible

A breast cancer diagnosis can be frightening, particularly for someone who immediately imagines a mastectomy or chemotherapy. But treatment is not the same for every patient.

Dr Mishra explains that treatment planning generally begins with a biopsy to establish the diagnosis, followed by additional testing, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), to determine the tumour's characteristics.

Depending on the findings, treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and radiation therapy in different combinations and sequences.

For eligible patients, breast-conserving surgery removes the cancer while preserving much of the breast. Oncoplastic techniques can also help surgeons combine cancer removal with reconstructive or cosmetic considerations.

Some patients need a mastectomy while others may be candidates for breast conservation. Similarly, chemotherapy is not necessary for every patient.

A multidisciplinary team of surgical, medical and radiation oncologists helps determine the most appropriate treatment plan.

The message is clear: No two patients are exactly alike and a breast cancer diagnosis does not automatically mean losing a breast or undergoing every available treatment.

Myth: A cancer diagnosis is always a death sentence

Fact: Many breast cancers are treatable, particularly when detected early

Fear, embarrassment and worries about the cost of treatment can cause people to delay seeking medical advice. But avoiding an examination does not make a health concern disappear.

Dr Mishra suggests beginning with a clinical breast examination by a qualified doctor, such as a primary care physician or gynaecologist, if that feels less intimidating than immediately visiting an oncology centre. Depending on the findings, the doctor can recommend the next steps.

Not every lump requires expensive investigations but a suspicious finding should not be dismissed because of financial concerns. Patients can ask about government hospitals, public cancer centres and available financial assistance.

Dr Mishra's message to those delaying a consultation is simple -- early evaluation can make a meaningful difference to treatment options and outcomes.

"I tell my patients that probability of the worst and best is 50-50, it's always better to know which 50 we are dealing with. It's always better to act than to regret," he says.

Breast cancer awareness is not about living in fear or assuming that every change signals cancer. It is about knowing your body, understanding your risk, following appropriate screening recommendations and seeking medical advice when something feels different.

As Dr Mishra reminds us, "Awareness has no age limit and vigilance knows no gender."