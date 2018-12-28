Tarot predictions: What's in store for you in 2019?

December 28, 2018 08:05 IST

Money, career, health: Find out how the year ahead will be according to your star sign.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

How will 2019 be for you?

Will it bring you success and improve your love life?

Or will it be bring along new challenges and adventures?

Tarot fortune teller and author Karmel Nair tells you what to expect in the coming year.

Aries (March 20 to April 19)

2019 will be the year of change.

You will witness a change which may be difficult to adapt to initially.

But if you stand tall and withstand the odds, then rewards are huge. So keep walking and stay positive.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Beware of people and do not trust them easily.

Take all big plans with a pinch of salt.

There is a possibility of theft, deceit and lies.

You must watch your back but otherwise the year is good where you shall redeem rewards for the hard work you put in.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

2019 will be a year of wealth and good health for you.

You will chalk out new plans that could lead to the pot of gold. Act fast and think even faster as this year is a game changer for you.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Your business will turn for good and yield unexpected returns.

You may also consider starting something new if that is what has been on your mind. Wealth shall grace you most abundantly in 2019.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You are about to create a magic because you have all that is needed to succeed, but you need to only believe in yourself.

A new venture is about to take shape and this shall shape your life for good.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

You shall accomplish the impossible this year.

2019 marks a huge achievement for you.

You are about to finish a big project, assignment or such other feat.

Keep up the good work and enjoy the rewards that come with success.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This year is the year of a choice. You are where you are because of your choices and so will be in the future.

If you are confused between two ends and from where I see it, they seem to be tearing you down, then make a quick decision and pick your side.

The right choice can bring great joy.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Your career is going to be the talk of the year.

2019 sees you accomplishing great tasks and achieving recognition and rewards.

A senior person, mostly a man will liason with you to help you get up there.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Wealth and good health will grace you in 2019.

You will walk away with unexpected sums of money or opportunities that lead to more money.

You may also start a new setup and if arr involved in one, then its likely to grow manifold.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

2019 will be a year of break, relaxation and a year where you take things easy.

You may decide to take a break and rejuvenate yourself.

This may be for reasons of health or pure breather.

Also you will choose to end an arrangement that didn't go all that well.

You did your best and this year may be the time to let go of something that fails to yield returns.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

You will achieve conquest over all odds.

This year is a year of success, accomplishments and victory.

You have won the battle and won it single handedly.

Something huge and rewarding shall manifest as part of your hard work and sincere efforts.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

2019 is the year of swift and progressive changes.

You will make some decisions and act fast to render the desired outcome.

Your moves are right and so are your actions and therefore success is guaranteed.

You will undertake extensive travel and continue to expand your vision.

Karmel Nair is the author of the book Tarot Predictions 2019 published by Harper Collins Publishers India. The book aims to guide you through your future in 2019 using Tarot cards.