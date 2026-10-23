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Bookmark Sargun Kaur Luthra's Glam Looks

By REDIFF STYLE October 23, 2026 11:19 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Sargun Kaur Luthra has come a long way from making her television debut in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya in 2017. The Delhi-born actress went on to win audiences over as Dr Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein, a role that made her a familiar face in Indian households.

She has also appeared in shows like Tantra and made her Telugu film debut with Aswathama in 2020.

Now, she is stepping into a new chapter with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, the Hindi film produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

While her acting career continues to evolve, Sargun's fashion choices deserve a closer look, too. Whether she's keeping things minimal or going all out with shimmer, she knows how to make a look stand out.

Here are seven Sargun Kaur Luthra looks worth bookmarking.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: A party look that lets the top do all the talking!
Sargun pairs a heavily sequinned halter top in shades of icy blue and silver with a simple, high-waisted white mini skirt.
The textured, light-catching finish adds the fun, while the understated skirt keeps the outfit from looking overdone.
To recreate the look, let a statement top take centre stage with a solid-coloured skirt or tailored trousers, then finish with strappy heels and delicate earrings for a night out. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sargun Kaur Luthra/Instagram

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: Who says casual dressing has to be basic?
Sargun's olive-green halter top features delicate double straps, a circular metallic detail at the neckline and a flared peplum hem.
She teams it with low-rise beige trousers, creating an easy, earthy combination that feels relaxed without being predictable.
Olive green, beige and khaki make an excellent colour combination, while tan sandals, a compact shoulder bag and understated hoops can help recreate the laid-back look.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: Sometimes, all-white is all you need.
Sargun looks graceful in an ivory anarkali paired with a matching dupatta.
For intimate celebrations, pujas and daytime festivities, style a pastel anarkali with statement earrings, embellished juttis and a sleek bun, and you're all set.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: Sargun brings a burst of sunshine to her wardrobe in a peach-orange maxi dress.
Featuring a plunging V-neckline, halter straps and a smocked waist, the dress balances a flattering fit with a breezy, flowy skirt.
Since a bright maxi dress needs very little styling, metallic flats, oversized sunglasses and a pair of hoops are all you need to take the outfit from brunch to sunset cocktails.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: Sargun gives traditional dressing a glamorous spin in an embellished white lehenga.
The crop blouse features intricate silver embroidery, a deep V-neckline and sheer full sleeves, while the matching high-waisted skirt keeps the ensemble cohesive.
The versatile ensemble works well for engagement ceremonies, receptions and cocktail festivities, especially when paired with a sleek clutch and soft curls to keep the overall look balanced.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: If understated glamour isn't the brief, Sargun's deep-blue sequin sari makes a compelling case for going all out.
The shimmering embellishments cover the drape, while the matching sleeveless blouse features a sweetheart neckline and delicate beaded detailing.
A sheer pallu adds another layer of texture, creating a striking silhouette that's made for evening occasions.
Since a sequinned sari is already a statement, keep the accessories edited with drop earrings, a sleek bracelet and metallic heels.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

IMAGE: Not every evening look needs sequins or elaborate embellishments. Sargun keeps things sleek in a fitted black sleeveless top paired with a charcoal-grey mini skirt.
Wear the combination with heeled sandals for dinner, or switch to chunky loafers and a leather jacket for a more relaxed, edgy finish.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Sargun Kaur LuthraPehla Pyaar Doosri BaarLuv RanjanAnkur GargAswathama

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