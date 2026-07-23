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Bold, Fearless... Stars Adopt The Leo Style Trends

By RISHIKA SHAH July 23, 2026 11:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Leos (July 23 to August 22) don't just follow trends; they wear them like they invented them.

Ruled by the Sun, this fire sign is bold, confident and impossible to ignore, so it only makes sense that their wardrobe is packed with statement-making pieces.

Whether you're a Leo or simply dressing like one, these celebrity-approved trends deserve a spot in your closet.

Power Red

Akanksha Choudhary

IMAGE: Akanksha Choudhary's fiery halter dress is for the Leo who walks into every room like it's their runway. Bold, fearless and impossible to miss, this shade does all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram

Fringe Benefits

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi's fringed skirt is for the Leos who aren't made for standing still. Every swish, shimmy and twirl demands attention exactly how this spotlight-loving sign likes it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Liquid Gold

Jannat Zubair

IMAGE: Jannat Zubair's strapless gold sequinned dress is pure Leo energy. Ruled by the Sun, they naturally gravitate towards all things golden and sparkling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Holographic Eyes

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen's silver holographic lids paired with a black sequinned dress are for Leos who believe the party starts the moment they arrive. If your makeup doesn't catch the light, is it even Leo season? Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Corset Calling

Daisy Shah

IMAGE: Daisy Shah's floral sculpted corset adds structure, drama and a healthy dose of confidence. Because Leos love a silhouette that announces itself before they do. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Statement Jewellery

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh's stacked gold cuffs, chunky rings and bold ear cuff scream Leo; for this sign, accessories are never an afterthought. More is more, and they're sticking to it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Buckle Up

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's chunky belt transforms a sheer black shirt dress into a full-fledged power move. Leos love taking classic pieces and giving them a bold, commanding twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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LeoNora FatehiDaisy ShahRakul Preet SinghKriti Sanon

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