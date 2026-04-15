Centuries-Old Mud Ritual Marks Assamese New Year in Majuli

Majuli welcomes the Assamese New Year with Boka Bihu, a centuries-old tradition of mud-smearing that also celebrates the healing power of Nature.

IMAGE: Boka Bihu embraces the earth as a symbol of peace, purity and healing, creating a powerful connection between people and Nature. All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Majuli, Assam, marks the Assamese New Year with Boka Bihu, a centuries-old tradition involving mud and cow dung.

The Boka Bihu mud-smearing ritual at Auniati Satra symbolises peace, purity and a connection between people and Nature.

This 373-year-old tradition is believed to have curative properties as far as skin issues are concerned and fosters unity among participants.

The celebration includes traditional games like Bokakhel and Naam Kirtan.

In a striking celebration of tradition and community, Assam's river island, Majuli, came alive with a centuries-old ritual as devotees gathered at the Sri Sri Auniati Satra on April 15 to mark Boka Bihu and welcome the Assamese New Year, Bohag, with an unusual mud-smearing practice.

The 373-year-old tradition, deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the region, saw participants joyfully applying a mixture of mud and cow dung to each other's bodies.

Unlike conventional festivities, Boka Bihu embraces the earth as a symbol of peace, purity and healing, creating a powerful connection between people and nature.

Held annually at Auniati Satra, the ritual has been followed for over three centuries, reflecting the spiritual and cultural ethos of the Udashin Vaishnav monks who reside there.

The practice is believed to carry curative properties, especially for skin-related issues, while also fostering unity among participants.

Significance of the Boka Bihu ritual

IMAGE: "We are unmarried monks and since women do not reside here, we celebrate Bihu in our own unique way," says Manoj Saikia.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Saikia, a monk at Auniati Satra, said, "This is a tradition of Auniati Satra in Majuli. Since its inception, we have been celebrating Boka Bihu.

"We are Udashin Vaishnavs, unmarried monks, and since women do not reside here, we celebrate Bihu in our own unique way. We prepare a paste of cow dung and mud and apply it on each other.

"The celebration begins by offering a tilak to our guru."

IMAGE: 'The tradition is also believed to have health benefits, especially for certain skin-related issues,' says monk Ananta Kalita.

Highlighting the significance of the ritual, another monk, Ananta Kalita, told ANI, "This tradition has continued for over 372 years. It is a cultural practice that strengthens brotherhood among us.

"A traditional game called Bokakhel is also played on this day. Along with this, Naam Kirtan continues in the Satras, where devotees gather together.

"The tradition is also believed to have health benefits, especially for certain skin-related issues, which is why it continues even today."

Majuli, often regarded as the cultural capital of Assam, is home to diverse Bihu celebrations. Among them, Boka Bihu stands out as a vibrant expression of unity, heritage and the enduring bond between humans and Nature.