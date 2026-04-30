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Home  » Get Ahead » boAt Aavante Prime X Brings Theatre-Like Audio Home

boAt Aavante Prime X Brings Theatre-Like Audio Home

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 09:02 IST

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The boAt Aavante Prime X is a premium soundbar system designed to deliver an immersive home entertainment experience.

With a focus on powerful output, flexible speaker design, and modern connectivity, it aims to bring cinema-like audio into everyday living spaces.

Completely wireless, 700W immersive Dolby Atmos sound

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

All photographs: Kind courtesy boAt

1. Immersive Surround Sound

The soundbar comes with a 7.1.4 audio configuration and supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a more immersive surround experience. Upward-firing drivers enhance vertical sound effects, creating a greater sense of space.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

2. Deep Bass Performance

A dedicated wireless bass unit is included, designed to handle deeper frequencies and add impact to music and cinematic audio.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

3. Detachable Rear Speakers

A notable design update is the detachable rear units. These satellite speakers can be separated from the main bar and positioned independently around the room.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

4. Wireless Battery Operation

The rear modules operate wire-free and are powered by an integrated 4,500 mAh battery, offering flexible placement without cable clutter.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

5. Extended Playback Time

These speakers can last up to 12 hours when using Dolby Atmos via HDMI, while regular usage delivers roughly seven hours of playback.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

6. High Power Output

The system delivers a total peak output of 700 W, featuring an 8-inch bass driver and multiple 2.25-inch speaker units to handle various sound levels effectively.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar

7. Connectivity And Pricing

For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.3 along with HDMI eARC, optical port, USB, and a 3.5 mm input. The introductory price is ₹37,999 after which it rises to ₹39,999, available via boAt's official site, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline outlets.

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