boAt Aavante Prime X Brings Theatre-Like Audio Home

The boAt Aavante Prime X is a premium soundbar system designed to deliver an immersive home entertainment experience.

With a focus on powerful output, flexible speaker design, and modern connectivity, it aims to bring cinema-like audio into everyday living spaces.

Completely wireless, 700W immersive Dolby Atmos sound

All photographs: Kind courtesy boAt

1. Immersive Surround Sound

The soundbar comes with a 7.1.4 audio configuration and supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a more immersive surround experience. Upward-firing drivers enhance vertical sound effects, creating a greater sense of space.

2. Deep Bass Performance

A dedicated wireless bass unit is included, designed to handle deeper frequencies and add impact to music and cinematic audio.

3. Detachable Rear Speakers

A notable design update is the detachable rear units. These satellite speakers can be separated from the main bar and positioned independently around the room.

4. Wireless Battery Operation

The rear modules operate wire-free and are powered by an integrated 4,500 mAh battery, offering flexible placement without cable clutter.

5. Extended Playback Time

These speakers can last up to 12 hours when using Dolby Atmos via HDMI, while regular usage delivers roughly seven hours of playback.

6. High Power Output

The system delivers a total peak output of 700 W, featuring an 8-inch bass driver and multiple 2.25-inch speaker units to handle various sound levels effectively.

7. Connectivity And Pricing

For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.3 along with HDMI eARC, optical port, USB, and a 3.5 mm input. The introductory price is ₹37,999 after which it rises to ₹39,999, available via boAt's official site, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline outlets.