Board Marks To Count For 50% In NEET, JEE admissions?

Changes proposed by the ministry of education include giving 50 per cent weightage to board exam marks, aligning entrance tests with school syllabi and introducing multiple attempts and computer-based tests. These reforms aim to reduce the high-stakes nature of exams and address issues like evaluation errors and paper leaks.

IMAGE: Candidates undergo security check before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination, in Bengaluru, June 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Board exam marks may contribute 50 per cent weightage to crucial admissions like NEET and JEE.

The reforms aim to reduce the high-stakes nature of entrance and board examinations.

Proposed changes include aligning entrance tests with school syllabi to lessen coaching dependence.

Consideration for multiple attempts and a shift to adaptive computer-based tests.

A ministry of education committee is reviewing these reforms, with a report due soon.

Board exams may have 50 per cent weightage in crucial admissions presently based on scores of entrance exams -- like NEET and JEE -- according to sources.

The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams.

Why education reforms are being considered

The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system.

"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source said.

At present, medical and engineering admissions are based on entrance test scores. Candidates are required to score a qualifying percentage in board exams to be eligible for the entrance exams.

The reforms are being considered by the ministry of education's nine-member committee set up last year to examine students' dependence on coaching, the spread of 'dummy schools' and fairness in high-stakes entrance tests.

The panel's final report is likely to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks.

The committee has also recommended closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi.