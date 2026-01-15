BMC Poll: What Gen Z Voters Hope For

While many young voters skip the municipal elections believing the outcome is already decided, 27-year-old Rahul Java and Aksh Shah have been voting since they turned 18.

For them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plays a major role in shaping how Mumbai functions.

Living in South Mumbai, they believe pollution and littering have worsened over the years.

Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Since the BMC focuses on sanitation, water supply and basic infrastructure, they feel these issues deserve more attention.

They point out that clean roads and footpaths directly affect people’s quality of life.

They also challenge the idea that one vote doesn’t matter.

"When people stay home because they think their vote is too small to count, it adds up to a large section of the population being left out of the decision-making process," Rahul says.

For Rahul and Aksh, voting is not just about choosing the government.

"It is about taking responsibility for the city you live in because the choices you make at the ballot box decide how clean, safe and liveable Mumbai will be," says Aksh.