HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » BMC Poll: What Gen Z Voters Hope For

BMC Poll: What Gen Z Voters Hope For

By RISHIKA SHAH
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 15:08 IST

x

While many young voters skip the municipal elections believing the outcome is already decided, 27-year-old Rahul Java and Aksh Shah have been voting since they turned 18.

For them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plays a major role in shaping how Mumbai functions.

Living in South Mumbai, they believe pollution and littering have worsened over the years. 

Gen Z Voters

Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Since the BMC focuses on sanitation, water supply and basic infrastructure, they feel these issues deserve more attention.

They point out that clean roads and footpaths directly affect people’s quality of life.

They also challenge the idea that one vote doesn’t matter.

"When people stay home because they think their vote is too small to count, it adds up to a large section of the population being left out of the decision-making process," Rahul says.

For Rahul and Aksh, voting is not just about choosing the government.

"It is about taking responsibility for the city you live in because the choices you make at the ballot box decide how clean, safe and liveable Mumbai will be," says Aksh.

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BMC poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am
BMC poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am
Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai
Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai
The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls
The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!
Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections1:00

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

Suniel Shetty urges citizens to vote, calls BMC elections 'most important'3:03

Suniel Shetty urges citizens to vote, calls BMC elections...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO