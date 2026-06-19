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Kajal Aggarwal Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air!

By REDIFF STYLE June 19, 2026 11:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal retains that rare quality of looking like sunshine in human form.

Her style is easy, cheerful and never tries too hard, whether she's in a glamorous gown or denim shorts by the beach.

If there's one thing Kajal proves time and again, it's that freshness never goes out of fashion.

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: In a white cut-out swimsuit worn with plaid pyjamas and the Maldives in the background, Kajal does vacation dressing right. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Her crochet top and stone-studded denim shorts combo feels straight out of a summer postcard. It is easy-going with a hint of boho charm.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Polka dots, a graphic tee and sunflowers? This look is happiness bottled into an outfit and perfectly captures Kajal's sunny personality.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Her blush pink mini dress is simple but striking. It is soft, feminine and the kind of look that never misses.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: An oversized white shirt and denim shorts remain an unbeatable duo. It’s an outfit that can make even basics look impossibly chic.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Every woman needs a statement-making black dress, and this babydoll one is a winner. The corseted silhouette gives old Hollywood glamour a fresh update.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Denim gets a cheerful makeover with sunflower embroidery, a matching skirt and contrasting red heels. It's fun, polished and impossible not to smile at.

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