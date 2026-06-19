Kajal Aggarwal Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air!

Birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal retains that rare quality of looking like sunshine in human form.
Her style is easy, cheerful and never tries too hard, whether she's in a glamorous gown or denim shorts by the beach.
If there's one thing Kajal proves time and again, it's that freshness never goes out of fashion.
IMAGE: In a white cut-out swimsuit
worn with plaid pyjamas and the Maldives in the background, Kajal does vacation dressing right. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Her crochet top
and stone-studded denim shorts combo feels straight out of a summer postcard. It is easy-going with a hint of boho charm.
IMAGE: Polka dots, a graphic tee and sunflowers? This look is happiness bottled into an outfit and perfectly captures Kajal's sunny personality.
IMAGE: Her blush pink mini dress is simple but striking. It is soft, feminine and the kind of look that never misses.
IMAGE: An oversized white shirt and denim shorts remain an unbeatable duo. It’s an outfit that can make even basics look impossibly chic.
IMAGE: Every woman needs a statement-making black dress, and this babydoll one is a winner. The corseted silhouette gives old Hollywood glamour a fresh update.
IMAGE: Denim gets a cheerful makeover with sunflower embroidery, a matching skirt and contrasting red heels. It's fun, polished and impossible not to smile at.