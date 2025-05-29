HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Surbhi's Natkhat Style

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
May 29, 2025 13:45 IST

Birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti has a knack for keeping things chic and understated.

Her social media and wardrobe reflect her vivacious personality.

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti looks classy in a white satin crop top paired with flowy white pants, straight hair and long earrings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: She will take your breath away in heavily embroidered pink.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: She seamlessly blends a sari with the Western coquette core aesthetic.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Who doesn't love a good mirror selfie? She rocks a chic, neutral-toned outfit that's both classy and understated.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Killing it in a black corset fit-n-flare dress worn with trendy stockings.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: She's in a playful mood in this lacy crop top and fitted trousers.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Surbhi's tee suits her mood: 'Goodbye reality, time to dream.'

Surbhi Jyoti

REDIFF STYLE
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
