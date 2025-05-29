Surbhi's Natkhat Style

Birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti has a knack for keeping things chic and understated.

Her social media and wardrobe reflect her vivacious personality.

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti looks classy in a white satin crop top paired with flowy white pants, straight hair and long earrings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

IMAGE: She will take your breath away in heavily embroidered pink.

IMAGE: She seamlessly blends a sari with the Western coquette core aesthetic.

IMAGE: Who doesn't love a good mirror selfie? She rocks a chic, neutral-toned outfit that's both classy and understated.

IMAGE: Killing it in a black corset fit-n-flare dress worn with trendy stockings.

IMAGE: She's in a playful mood in this lacy crop top and fitted trousers.

IMAGE: Surbhi's tee suits her mood: 'Goodbye reality, time to dream.'

