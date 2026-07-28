Bihar Recipe: Reenuka's Kala Chana Guguni

Kala Chana Guguni is a Bihar staple. It surfaces at family gatherings or festive celebrations. And is usually whipped up when guests come visiting and homes are filled with laughter and stories.
Reenuka Singh shares her treasured family recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh. Mustard oil is the key differentiator and the use of the smaller kala chickpeas.
It can be enjoyed as a breakfast, snack or light meal. Have it with piping hot morning parathas or rolled up in a basi puri or a luchi or just by itself.
Kala Chana Guguni
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup kala chana or black chickpeas, soaked overnight
- Water
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 4-5 pods garlic, whole
- ½ tsp ginger paste
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder + 1 tsp extra for boiling the kala chana
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped
Method
- Drain and wash the soaked kala chana.
Pressure-cook the kala chana with enough water, salt, turmeric powder for 4-5 whistles over medium heat.
Take off heat, keep aside and allow the pressure to release naturally, but don't drain the water.
- Heat the oil, over medium heat, in a large saucepan or a kadhai and add the cumin seeds, green chillies, whole garlic.
Fry for few minutes and let the aroma be released.
- Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.
Stir in the ginger paste and cook for a minute.
Add the turmeric powder, red chilly powder, coriander powder.
- Cook until the spices are well combined and the oil begins to separate.
Now add the cooked kala chana along with a little of the cooking liquid and mix well.
Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes more, allowing the flavours to blend together.
Take off heat and garnish with the freshly chopped coriander leaves.
- Serve hot on its own or with puris, parathas or rotis.