Bihar Recipe: Reenuka's Kala Chana Guguni

Kala Chana Guguni is a Bihar staple. It surfaces at family gatherings or festive celebrations. And is usually whipped up when guests come visiting and homes are filled with laughter and stories.

Reenuka Singh shares her treasured family recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh. Mustard oil is the key differentiator and the use of the smaller kala chickpeas.

It can be enjoyed as a breakfast, snack or light meal. Have it with piping hot morning parathas or rolled up in a basi puri or a luchi or just by itself.

Photograph: Reenuka Singh for Rediff

Kala Chana Guguni

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup kala chana or black chickpeas, soaked overnight

Water

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

4-5 pods garlic, whole

½ tsp ginger paste

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder + 1 tsp extra for boiling the kala chana

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2 tbsp mustard oil

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

Method