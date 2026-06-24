Big Screen, Big Sound: Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Arrives

Now available in global markets, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 comes with a built-in 360-degree rotating kickstand, allowing users to adjust the viewing angle with ease for work, entertainment or video calls.

It also supports optional accessories like the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Wireless Keyboard.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Plus Points: 9 speakers! JBL audio, Android 16, 10,200 mAh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Display: 12.1-inch Screen

It sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K display. The IGZO panel supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and is claimed to reach up to 800 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo has also added an anti-fingerprint coating.

2. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

At the heart of the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, designed to deliver smooth performance for multitasking.

The tablet is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM for quicker responsiveness, while 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage provides ample space.

. Sound: 9 Speakers!

It is designed to impress music and entertainment enthusiasts with its JBL-tuned nine-speaker Pro audio system.

Enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. The tablet also supports a Bluetooth speaker mode, allowing it to double as a standalone speaker.

4. Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera

A 13 MP sensor at the back handles everyday photography, while the 8 MP front shooter is designed for clear video chats and self-portraits.

5. Software: 4 Years Of Security Updates

Running Android 16 out of the box, it is set to receive two major operating system updates, taking it up to Android 18.

Lenovo has also promised 4 years of security updates, ensuring ongoing protection and support through 2030.

6. Battery: 10,200 mAh

Keeping the tablet powered throughout the day is a sizeable 10,200 mAh battery, complemented by 45 W fast-charging support for quicker top-ups when needed.

7. Price: $399.99

Pricing starts at $399.99 (approximately Rs 37,000), while the tablet is currently listed in Europe from EUR 479.01 (around Rs 52,000). When it comes to India it will be hopefully cheaper.