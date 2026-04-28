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Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Tendulkar Are Fascinated By...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 10:55 IST

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A white dress may be synonymous with weddings but it’s way too good to be saved just for the aisle.

There’s something about a white dress that just feels iconic. It carries that bridal charm while still being versatile enough for red carpets, parties and even vacations. The best part? It barely needs accessorising.

These celebs prove that white dresses belong everywhere. 

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar keeps it pristine in a high-neck ruched white dress, styled with diamond earrings, a couple of bracelets and a metallic gold clutch. Proof that less is really more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: For her 30th birthday, Alanna Panday decided to dress up like a bride at the beach in a lacy, body-hugging off-shoulder dress with full sleeves that made her look angelic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a satin silk ivory corset gown with a plunging strapless bodice and mermaid cut, elevated with just a diamond choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: At the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went full runway bride in a strapless white gown with a slit adorned with feathers. No jewellery, just black pumps and confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: For the Red Sea Festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in a flowy white corset gown. She made it less bridal and more chic by styling it with a cropped bolero. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani keeps it sleek in a strapless structured corset dress with a body-hugging fit, styled with metallic heels and zero jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez goes all out in a lacy corset dress with drooping shoulders, an asymmetrical skirt and ruched detailing. Drama, but still dreamy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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