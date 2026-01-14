HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot

Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 15:13 IST

x

Who decided pantsuits are only meant for boring boardrooms and Monday meetings?

The classic blazer and pants combo has had a full-blown glow up as celebs are turning this once-serious silhouette into something bold, flirty and party ready. The pantsuit is no longer just workwear, it is a whole fashion statement.

Here’s how you can make a power suit just as hot as a cocktail dress. 

IMAGE: Who said pantsuits can only be black, brown or grey? Manushi Chhillar went full sunshine in a bright yellow version that came with cutout bell sleeves that looked like a cape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor turned a sharp black Tom Ford pantsuit into delectable evening wear with a hot net corset crop top underneath. This is lesson 101 on how to take your 9 to 5 look straight to cocktails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suhana Khan’s grey pantsuit was anything but basic thanks to a bodysuit-style blazer with waist cutouts and balloon trousers. It felt tailored, trendy and edgy all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora picked an oversized white pantsuit but made sure it had sparkle. Rhinestones on the shoulders and layers of diamond jewellery took this from minimal to major. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who said the pant in pantsuit has to be trousers? Shanaya Kapoor flipped the script by wearing shorts with her blazer. Add yellow heels that match the flowers on the jacket and suddenly it's a party outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Trust Bhumi Pednekar to make any trend hotter. She wears a navy blue pinstripe pantsuit with nothing underneath and takes it up a notch with a bold red lip. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah shows us another way to make pantsuits fun by mixing prints. A striped blazer with polka dot pants should not work but somehow it totally does. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...
Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...
Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...
Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...
Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport0:54

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

On Cam: Huge clash between ICE agents and protestors in Minnesota 2:52

On Cam: Huge clash between ICE agents and protestors in...

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look1:08

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO