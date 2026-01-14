Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot

Who decided pantsuits are only meant for boring boardrooms and Monday meetings?

The classic blazer and pants combo has had a full-blown glow up as celebs are turning this once-serious silhouette into something bold, flirty and party ready. The pantsuit is no longer just workwear, it is a whole fashion statement.

Here’s how you can make a power suit just as hot as a cocktail dress.

IMAGE: Who said pantsuits can only be black, brown or grey? Manushi Chhillar went full sunshine in a bright yellow version that came with cutout bell sleeves that looked like a cape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor turned a sharp black Tom Ford pantsuit into delectable evening wear with a hot net corset crop top underneath. This is lesson 101 on how to take your 9 to 5 look straight to cocktails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan’s grey pantsuit was anything but basic thanks to a bodysuit-style blazer with waist cutouts and balloon trousers. It felt tailored, trendy and edgy all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Malaika Arora picked an oversized white pantsuit but made sure it had sparkle. Rhinestones on the shoulders and layers of diamond jewellery took this from minimal to major. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said the pant in pantsuit has to be trousers? Shanaya Kapoor flipped the script by wearing shorts with her blazer. Add yellow heels that match the flowers on the jacket and suddenly it's a party outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Trust Bhumi Pednekar to make any trend hotter. She wears a navy blue pinstripe pantsuit with nothing underneath and takes it up a notch with a bold red lip. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram