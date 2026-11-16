Dimple Hayathi Is A Glam Girl With A...

Dimple Hayathi may be best known for her work in Telugu cinema but her film journey has taken her across multiple industries. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Gulf, in 2017 before appearing in Devi 2 and Abhinetri 2.

She caught wider attention with the popular song Jarra Jarra from Gaddalakonda Ganesh and went on to feature in films such as Khiladi, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Atrangi Re and Ramabanam. More recently, she made her Kannada film debut with Dilmaar and appeared in the Telugu comedy Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Next up is Bhogi, Sampath Nandi's period action drama starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, in which Dimple plays a significant role.

Off screen, Dimple's wardrobe is just as versatile. Here are seven looks that show that she clearly enjoys switching things up.

IMAGE: Who said brown has to be boring?

Dimple gives the earthy shade a sultry makeover in this fitted, long-sleeved dress.

The wide scoop neckline adds a bold touch while the sheer floral lace sleeves bring in a little romance.

It's giving understated glam with just the right amount of attitude.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dimple Hayathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Dimple clearly didn't come to play in this black evening gown.

The strapless design features an architectural neckline with sharp peaks and a plunging V-cut that makes quite the entrance.

Textured pleating cinches the bodice before flowing into a sheer, floor-length tulle skirt decorated with shimmering beaded strands.

Subtle? Not even a little.

Stunning? Absolutely.



Featuring a square neckline, sheer elbow-length sleeves and delicate silver embroidery, the floor-length ensemble has a dreamy, almost fairytale-like quality.

Its voluminous pleated skirt and matching dupatta add to the fun while statement earrings finish the look.

Consider this your reminder that anarkalis don't need to be predictable. IMAGE: Some outfits are made for twirling and this anarkali is definitely one of them.Featuring a square neckline, sheer elbow-length sleeves and delicate silver embroidery, the floor-length ensemble has a dreamy, almost fairytale-like quality.Its voluminous pleated skirt and matching dupatta add to the fun while statement earrings finish the look.Consider this your reminder that anarkalis don't need to be predictable.

IMAGE: Dimple takes the classic sari route but turns up the glamour several notches.

Her royal-blue drape gets a dazzling upgrade with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse featuring blue sequins and beadwork.

This is the kind of sari that doesn't need a special introduction. Just add a party invitation!

IMAGE: If emerald green had a fan club, Dimple would be its president.

She looks every bit the festive showstopper in this sequinned sari featuring a heavily embellished sheer pallu and a matching spaghetti-strap blouse.

The geometric beadwork catches the light beautifully while the solid green drape balances all that sparkle.

More is definitely more here!

IMAGE: Dimple lights our feed on fire in a black cut-out halter bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and a subtle midriff detail.

She throws on an oversized cream trench coat, adding a sharp contrast to the all-black look.

Sheer stockings and pointed black stilettos complete the outfit.





IMAGE: Sometimes, all you need is a good monochrome moment.

Dimple makes a statement in this strapless black dress featuring a crisp white folded band across the neckline. She lets her voluminous curls do the talking and keeps the accessories understated. Proof that black and white can still make quite a splash!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff