Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon Are Making India Proud

Indian models are having a major Chanel moment. Chanel House Ambassador Bhavitha Mandava has turned heads in Venice and Paris while legendary supermodel Lakshmi Menon recently joined her on the Chanel runway.

The Mermaid Moment

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavitha Mandava/Instagram

Bhavitha made her Chanel debut at the Venice International Film Festival in an aqua-blue and silver mermaid gown from Chanel’s Resort 2027 collection.

Designed by Matthieu Blazy, the embellished look took around 1,250 hours to create and featured more than 1,26,000 sequins.

Family, But Make It Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof)

At the BoF 500 Gala, Bhavitha wore a cutesy black Chanel gown with floral embroidery, metallic details and a sweeping train. She attended with her parents; her mother wore a striking silver Kanjivaram sari.

Roses On The Runway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavitha Mandava (@bhavithamandava)

For Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, Bhavitha walked the ramp in a sculptural black gown covered in hand-sewn 3D roses, complete with asymmetrical cut-outs.

Lakshmi Menon’s Chanel Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Menon (@menonlakshmi)

Lakshmi Menon brought classic supermodel glamour to the same runway in a pearl-white silk blouse, pistachio-green skirt and tailored Chanel tweed jacket. She completed the look with a white belt, strappy sandals and a Chanel clutch.

Together, Bhavitha and Lakshmi represent two generations of Indian modelling talent making their mark on the global fashion stage.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.