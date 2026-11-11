Bhai Dooj: Outfit Ideas For Siblings

Bhai Dooj is all about celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters, and what better way to do it than with a little festive fashion inspiration?

Whether you're the kind of sibling duo that loves matching outfits or prefer to coordinate without looking like twins, there's plenty of inspiration to borrow from Bollywood's stylish brothers and sisters.

These celebrity duos prove that festive dressing is even more fun when you have a partner in style. Here are some sibling duos to take notes from this Bhai Dooj.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

The 'We Couldn't Be More Different' Duo

IMAGE: One sibling wants to go full desi; the other wants to keep things sophisticated. Sound familiar?

Sara and Ibrahim are serving exactly that kind of sibling energy. Ibrahim keeps it classic in an all-black ensemble featuring tailored trousers, a button-down shirt, and a textured blazer.

Sara, meanwhile, brings the sunshine in a vibrant yellow cotton-silk anarkali with delicate gold zari detailing and a matching dupatta.

They may be dressing in completely different styles, but somehow the combination just works. Perfect for siblings who refuse to agree on an outfit but still manage to look fabulous together! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday

The Picture-Perfect Duo

IMAGE: For the siblings who like their festive fashion understated, coordinated, and just a little dreamy, Ananya and Ahaan have the mood board covered.

Ahaan opts for a midnight-blue silk kurta while cousin Ananya complements him in a baby-pink Banarasi brocade kurta set. The contrast between his deep, rich blue and her soft pastel pink is just lovely.

No loud matching outfits, no over-the-top colour coordination, just a brother and sister who clearly understand the assignment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor

The Low-Key, High-Key Siblings

IMAGE: Some siblings don't need loud colours or elaborate coordination to make a festive statement.

Shanaya and Jahaan are all about keeping things light and elegant. Jahaan opts for an ivory-white short kurta and Shanaya complements him in a white georgette sari.

It's the kind of pairing that works beautifully for siblings who prefer understated elegance over full-blown festive drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Jannat Zubair, Ayaan Zubair

The Drama Queen & The Calm One

IMAGE: Every sibling duo has one person who loves keeping things simple and another who believes festive dressing is incomplete without a pop of colour.

Jannat and Ayaan are giving us exactly that! Ayaan keeps things classic in an all-white cotton Chikankari kurta while Jannat turns up the festive dial in a lustrous golden-yellow silk suit.

Ideal for siblings where one plays it safe and the other refuses to leave the house without a little colour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem

Yin And Yang

IMAGE: Because what's a sibling celebration without a little mischief? Huma and Saqib exude major yin and yang energy.

He opts for a black sheer organza kurta and Huma goes in the opposite direction in an ivory ensemble.

Perfect for the brother-sister duo who can serve a glamorous photo and roast each other immediately afterwards! Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Vedika Pinto, Veer Pinto

The Twinning Is Our Love Language Duo

IMAGE: Some siblings coordinate their outfits with matching colours, while others go all in.

Vedika and Veer make a case for the latter with all-black festive dressing. Veer's textured black kurta and Vedika's black and gold metallic sari is for siblings who believe that when it comes to colour coordination, black is always a good idea! Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff