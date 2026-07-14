Bhagyashri Borse Is Living In A...

Some people dress for the occasion. Bhagyashri Borse dresses like she's about to bump into the love of her life in the middle of a flower field.

Whether it's dreamy lehengas, princess-worthy gowns or soft romantic silhouettes, the Lenin actress’ wardrobe looks straight out of a rom-com where a happy ending is guaranteed.

blush pink drape and layers of crystals come together for a look that's soft, sparkly and made for slow-motion twirls. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashri Borse/Instagram IMAGE: Bhagyashri makes this pastel tissue sari look straight out of a Bollywood climax scene. The icy blue embellished blouse,drape and layers of crystals come together for a look that's soft, sparkly and made for slow-motion twirls.

IMAGE: Looking like she walked straight out of a rose garden, she floats around in this ombre pink gown with floral embroidery blooming across the bodice. If dresses could blush, this one definitely would.

IMAGE: This aqua blue lehenga is every romantic's dream. The corset blouse, delicate embroidery and sheer organza dupatta make it feel like she's one dance sequence away from falling in love under fairy lights.

IMAGE: Who says romance can't mean business? Bhagyashri pairs a fiery red dress with a navy trench, creating the kind of outfit that belongs in that iconic ‘running through the city’ movie montage.

IMAGE: A simple white co-ord gets the Bhagyashri treatment with its clean silhouette and elegance. It's the kind of outfit that whispers ‘main character’ instead of shouting it.

IMAGE: Royal blue meets pastel green in this vibrant lehenga, and somehow it feels straight out of a storybook. The embroidered dupatta, statement jewellery and flowing waves complete the happily-ever-after aesthetic.

IMAGE: Who knew brown could look this romantic? This shimmering sequinned gown hugs in all the right places while the messy waves keep things soft and dreamy. Date night? Red carpet? Either works.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff