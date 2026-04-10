If your partner doubts you when you haven't done anything wrong, you may need to address their behaviour and communicate how you feel, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

There is a fine line between genuine concern and constant interference.

Crossing this line may gradually hurt a healthy relationship.

For example, when your partner calls or checks on you to know if you are safe, it usually comes from a place of concern.

But if your partner repeatedly monitors you and questions and criticises your every move, it shifts from care to control, which is not be a healthy sign.

If your partner doubts you when you haven't done anything wrong, you may need to address their behaviour and communicate how you feel, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Anonymous: My BF checks my phone without my permission.

I am in a two-year relationship with my boyfriend and initially everything felt perfect, but now he constantly criticises what I wear, who I talk to and even checks my phone's notifications.

Last week, he created a scene at my friend's birthday party because I was talking to a male colleague.

He even blamed me for 'disrespecting' the relationship and did not speak to me for two days.

I feel mentally exhausted trying to explain but he says he is too committed and wants to know if I am genuinely interested in a life ahead with him.

Part of me is also scared of losing him because he was there for me during a difficult phase in my life.

When I explain something and he apologises, I see a side to him which makes it harder to leave.

My friends who have not met him feel this is a toxic red flag behaviour.

Do you think they could be right or is this something that can improve with time?

How do I understand if this relationship is turning emotionally abusive?

I understand how exhausting it can be to be constantly doubted when you are not doing anything wrong.

Your friends' opinion, while a bit harsh, is not completely wrong. It is a toxic pattern and it needs to be checked if you want to have a healthy relationship.

You need to have an open discussion about this with him; tell him how it makes you feel whenever he suspects you of some wrongdoing.

Ask him why he feels this way so often when every time it is proven that you are loyal to the relationship and him.

It is important to understand the root cause of this mistrust. This is the only way to move ahead with this relationship and not lose your sanity.

If, even after the talk, he continues to exhibit the same behavioural pattern, I would recommend you rethink the relationship because it won't be an easy life where you have to prove your innocence constantly.

Relationships aren't based just on love; they need mutual trust and respect to grow.

I hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions fo rrediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

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