Beyond Fees: The Racket Of School 'Add-Ons'

A viral Rs 2.5 lakh school trip to Japan has exposed the soaring, extraneous costs of modern Indian education.

From textbook monopolies to elite excursions, these hidden fees create intense classroom peer pressure even as parents face a financial spiral.

We ask you, Dear Reader, to share your experience with us.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy school projects/Pexels

When X user Alka Gurha posted about her friend shelling out Rs 2.5 lakh for a Class 8 school trip to Japan -- topped with Rs 50,000 for pocket money, which the child used to buy a Rs 19,000 pair of limited-edition sneakers -- it didn't just go viral.

It hit a raw, incredibly painful nerve for every middle-class Indian parent juggling the brutal math of modern schooling.

Gurha wrapped up her post with a blunt question: 'Is it any surprise people have only one kid?'

Step back from the initial shock of a 13 year old buying Rs 19,000 kicks -- and yes, many users on the thread pointed out that the kind of pocket money given to the child was totally unnecessary -- and you realise this isn't just an isolated case of rich parents splurging. It is the new, anxious reality of urban India.

They want the best for their children but can they afford the cost?

Today, the real financial bleeding in education doesn't just happen through the tuition fee bill; it happens in the 'add-ons' -- the endless caravan of mandatory-but-not-really expenses that parents pay just so their children don't feel like social outcasts.

The 'add-on' cost of education

Talk to any parent outside the gates of a private school in any Indian metro and they will tell you that basic school fees are just the tip of the iceberg.

Over the last couple of years, several viral public grievances have exposed just how deep this rabbit hole goes.

Take the textbook racket.

In April 2025, Bhopal-based advocate Parag Agarwal posted a video that went viral (external link) that went viral after he questioned why a set of books for a Class 5 student cost a staggering Rs 6,000.

A parent in the thread reported that he spent Rs 8,000 for textbooks for a Class 3 student at a school in West Bengal. Other parents too commented with prices that ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 14,000.

As reported by the Times Now television channel, Agarwal pointed out that private schools routinely bypass affordable, government-regulated NCERT books (which cost less than Rs 100 each) in favour of obscure private publishers -- a practice a frustrated parent on the thread labelled as 'loot'.

Then there's the upfront sticker shock.

Late last year, Jaipur entrepreneur Rishabh Jain shared a Class 1 fee structure on X (external link) that totalled Rs 4.27 lakh per annum.

Beyond the base fee, the bill slapped parents with Rs 40,000 for admission and Rs 1.08 lakh just for school transport.

Jain noted that even a household earning Rs 20 lakh a year would struggle to raise two children under this structure after taxes and home EMIs.

Add to this the recurring uniform cost -- where schools change a collar design or logo every few years, instantly killing any chance of passing clothes down to younger siblings -- plus mandatory tabs and, as mentioned, the overpriced stationery packages and parents are broke before the academic year even begins.

'But nobody is forcing you to send them!' (Oh, yes they are)

Whenever these stories break the Internet, a loud contingent of critics online jumps in to say: 'Just say no! Nobody is forcing you!'

But that argument completely ignores the psychological reality of a modern Indian classroom.

When a mid-tier or elite private school builds a Rs 2.5 lakh international trip into its activity calendar, it draws a sharp, painful economic line right down the middle of the classroom.

On one side are the kids who went; on the other are the kids who stayed back (Oh yes, don't forget the cost of the annual day costumes and tickets which, in comparison, do seem cheaper but add to the annual education cost).

An analysis by India Today put the Japan trip into perspective, noting that the cost of this single excursion is equivalent to nearly 25 to 30 years of average annual tuition at a Kendriya Vidyalaya (external link).

Yet, because no parent wants their child to feel isolated or left out of classroom conversations, the financial burden transitions from a luxury 'choice' to an emotional obligation.

It's peer pressure and schools know how to leverage it.

The stop-at-one child reality

The real takeaway from this entire viral discourse isn't just about inflation; it's also about family planning.

When a single child's 'extracurricular' demands is so expensive, the math for a second child simply stops making sense.

As these extraneous overheads compound alongside annual fee hikes, the financial reality is forcing a massive demographic shift.

For a growing number of urban couples, the deliberate move toward a 'one-child family' has become a financial survival strategy.

Dear Readers, we want to hear from you.

Has private schooling in India turned into a cash-grab?

How much does sending your child/children to school cost you annually?

What is the most ridiculous 'extraneous cost' or hidden fee your child's school has slapped you with?

Are mandatory international trips, expensive Indian trips, private textbook monopolies and shifting uniform rules making you rethink the size of your family?

Share your stories. Please include a picture of your child's school fee bill. If you are not comfortable with the picture of the bill being used, we will not use it but we will need it for our reference.

If you would prefer that your name is not used, we will publish your experience anonymously.

Your story will serve as a guideline for other parents.

We look forward to hearing from you. Please write to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: My child's schooling).